The socialist advances being forced on our country by the current federal government and the implementation of Marxist derived critical race theory being increasingly implemented in our educational systems should be scary to all Americans regardless of party affiliation.
We read daily about the federal government changes, but there is little to nothing being reported about the implementation of critical race theory. It essentially is a process that supports the division we see today between the races and blames all white people for the problems of Black people. By introducing it into our educational system, the supporters of critical race theory are brainwashing our youth with the false claims inherent in critical race theory. Please read the article “Critical Race Theory: What It Is and How to Fight It” by Christopher F. Rufo, founder and director of “Battlefront.”
I am concerned, yes, even scared that our country is being slowly devoured by people that are not Americans though they may be citizens. Our country grew to the best in all of history through a two-party system that used the contention system to resolve differences. Today that system has become a force-it-down-our-throat system with little to no debate prior to the implementation.
I ask all Americans to please stand up and be heard in our support for the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the customs and ideals that made America great. The letter in the FNP on May 19, “Time for Convention of States to fix country” by Robert Fischer is absolutely needed and I ask you to sign up at conventionofstates.com.
