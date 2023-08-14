Just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water, I read Tom Neumark’s latest trashing of Frederick County Public Schools (“FCPS spends too much, achieves too little,” The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 1).

He’s had a Board of Contributors platform for years. The statistics and the buzzwords change, but the abuse of language and logic do not. Nor the persistent mosquito whine.

Tags

(1) comment

richardlyons

Thank you Mr. Wolinsky. Sick of this guy pushing his agenda.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription