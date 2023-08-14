Just when I thought it was safe to go back in the water, I read Tom Neumark’s latest trashing of Frederick County Public Schools (“FCPS spends too much, achieves too little,” The Frederick News-Post, Aug. 1).
He’s had a Board of Contributors platform for years. The statistics and the buzzwords change, but the abuse of language and logic do not. Nor the persistent mosquito whine.
I have two grandchildren in FCPS charter schools, and two in the common kind. Another, a graduate of conventional FCPS, seems headed for medical school. They all have had extraordinary, decent and not-so-decent teachers and administrators, in both kinds of schools.
But Neumark says: “Public schools typically ignore what parents want in favor of government mandates.“
He is the self-appointed spokesman for what parents want?
His stream of non sequiturs and factoids is similarly unconvincing. They are, however, a good starting point for understanding so-called partisanship. Not about beliefs, but how someone thinks, and communicates them.
Take buzzwords and stick-your-tongue-out adjectives.
The column leads with “dismal” academic results and “irresponsible” financial performance. The first is an opinion; the second, ragey name-calling.
The piece is studded with tags that Neumark likes, and those he does not: You can find the snark-quotes yourself. Other unexplained but weaponized words to watch out for are “classical” and “scientifically based reading instruction.”
Sounds like Socrates and Einstein. Smells like something else.
I spent 13 years after age 47 as a teacher and a reading specialist, and now 20 as an engaged grandpa. The column is clueless as to how children’s emotions are part of their learning. It’s in denial about how government and justice help or hurt our beloved community and its racial rainbow.
Ah, but Neumark — like the present Supreme Court majority — wants schools to be color blind. Blind he is — to what everything from enslavement to Jim Crow to White-washed textbooks have to do with education.
Blind also to the American history of all las Americas, and those we now call Native Americans. Blind to all the stats left out of his litany: how wealth, health care, and a host of other factors (ZIP Code, as well as “race”) affect a child’s chances.
Give us an honest discussion, not a whine and a snarl. “Measure” schools in the context of communities and cultures, laws and loan-making. That is my partisan challenge.
(1) comment
Thank you Mr. Wolinsky. Sick of this guy pushing his agenda.
