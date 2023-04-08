Board of Contributors columnist Tom Neumark does not like Frederick County Public Schools' policies on sex ("FCPS policies on sex are concerning," The Frederick News-Post, March 31).
But the column by the founding president of the Frederick Classical Charter School makes a terrible case for his indignation.
Does Neumark speak for all, or even most, parents? It's not possible.
Yet, you will find “parents” and “most parents” several times in his brief tirade — usually preceding sweeping generalizations about what parents want and would do.
That is not merely immodest, but a mark of political propaganda.
Consider how opinion becomes propaganda. I doubt this writer even speaks for “parents trying to raise children with a sense of modesty,” although he seems to have a very particular idea of what modesty is.
Admittedly, Neumark speaks (more or less) for some.
I even took his suggestion and Googled the article he suggested about the book “Gender Queer.”
I would not share some of those cartoons with my elementary-school grandkids. Unfortunately, his “news” source screamed "shocking" and “stocked in school libraries across Iowa,” but did not mention whether they were elementary schools, or provide other context.
Propaganda? Perhaps. It used to be called “yellow journalism.”
I won’t get into the column’s further assertions or the swipes at school board President Sue Johnson. Reading the column a few times made me feel dirty.
We have become accustomed to propaganda-as-news and propaganda-as-honest-opinion.
I do not doubt that our author believes what he wrote. But he also wrote in a column in the News-Post on Nov. 1, 2021, that schools aim to graduate "students with the character and knowledge to self-govern as free citizens in a democracy."
Maybe his column should be given to a high school journalism class to critique. It will probably thrill, on the other hand, culture warriors and consumers of Foxaganda.
But for many parents trying to raise respectful, literate, thoughtful children — and for others who love learning and books — this column is a high-volume abuse of logic and tradition.
And for one former teacher, it's just “classical” propaganda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.