Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and congressional candidate Neil Parrott have content on their websites supporting an effective ban of critical race theory (CRT) from schools. In a Cox campaign video, a supporter claims CRT “takes away choice.” On Parrott’s website, he states, “critical race theory has no place in our schools.”
I have 12 years experience teaching social studies at the high school level. I have questions for politicians like Cox, Parrott, and others who propose banning CRT from classrooms. Let’s assume these Republican politicians get what they want and succeed at banning CRT. I’d like to know how they plan to enforce such a ban, because to do so would be thought policing.
Parents of middle and high schoolers know students do research assignments and class presentations. What is a teacher to do if a student chooses to examine a topic of study through the lens of CRT? Is the teacher expected to tell the student, “No, you aren’t allowed to research, write, or give a presentation about that.” Or, suppose the teacher permits the student to write a CRT paper and advises the student on how to improve their paper or supplies them with the writings of CRT legal scholars such as Derrick Bell, will that teacher be reprimanded or terminated for assisting that student with their research? Would the student receive a grade of “F” for researching, writing, or presenting a paper on CRT?
How would Frederick County Public Schools be punished if students research, write, or give presentations that consider CRT? Would a prospective Republican county executive withhold school funding for violating a no CRT rule? Dan Cox says he would. Lastly, how do Republicans proposing a CRT ban reconcile this with student rights to academic freedom? If we forbid students from learning CRT, students lose their academic freedom and therefore also lose their First Amendment rights in the classroom.
Josh Cramer
Frederick
(15) comments
"Would the student receive a grade of “F” for researching, writing, or presenting a paper on CRT?"
If it was a history class, yes because the "theory" is not based upon facts. It would be the same as if you said the square root of 25 is 7 in a Math class.
In a Cox campaign video, a supporter claims CRT “takes away choice.” On Parrott’s website, he states, “critical race theory has no place in our schools.”...what some ignorant idiots...then again what we do expect from Republicans who haven't had a logical thought since.......? Republicans are not known for their critical thinking skills. Most of them still think the twice-impeached, ex-president is still president.
How does teaching Critical Race Theory takes away choice? That isn't even a logical statement....banning and burning books take away choice, banning teachers from teaching certain subjects takes away choices...but this will play well with the red-meat base, because they are not known for their critical thinking skills. How to do you play to the red-meat base...you make illogical statements because you know your base are too stupid to think anything through..they will just blindly accept anything you say as a factual fact... Hey if I was a Republican I would be insulted...that Cox and Parrot think you are this ignorant.
And we all know Republicans hate critical thinkers..because critical thinkers do not typically vote Republican...so yeah let's stop teaching critical thinking subjects like CRT, (which is actually taught in college) so the Republican electorate stays stupid...
One of the posts here is NOT from the horse's mouth. It may be from a different part of the horse's anatomy. It is a product of a conservative blogger named Jacobson who also pushed the following: "Jacobson wrote a piece implying that Trump would be justified to not concede the election if he lost, claiming that Democrats will do the same as well as cheat. Jacobson wrote "The Red Mirage theory, that Trump will have a significant lead on Election Night, but will lose when mail-in ballots are counted, is the excuse for Democrats to spend weeks trying to count ballots in Democrat areas that arrive late or that don’t comply with the rules, and to disqualify valid ballots in Republican areas."
Here's a good article on CRT from a good source: https://www.edweek.org/leadership/what-is-critical-race-theory-and-why-is-it-under-attack/2021/05
I have no use for CRT, but I don't understand this fear that some people have of it. Some say it would traumatize their kids to hear about it in school, but US history is far more traumatic, and you wouldn't want actual events censored in US history classes, would you? I take that back, of course you would if it would risk being owned by the Libs. Believe it or not - some people are so sensitive that they cannot even abide someone quietly kneeling during the anthem. And these tend to be the same people who cry foul when newspapers and social media refuse to print false information.
“ Unless we each conform, unless we obey orders, unless we follow our leaders blindly, there is no possible way we can remain free.” ~ Maj. Frank Burns
Pretty much summed up the entire Republican party...public-redux
Accepting it from a student and teaching it are completely different things. I have no trouble even teaching any tenets of CRT that happen to be fact based. Unfortunately too many of said tenets are opinion based and not fact based. We don’t need to know teacher’s opinions. We need facts.
Like you, I don’t get the academic freedom argument about students and their choice of topics.
Agreed we need facts....we also need to agree on the facts....two very different things, especially these days when half of us don't agree on the fact that Joe Biden is the legitimate President elected fair and square..
So when it comes to CRT--Critical Race Theory...remember a theory is not a fact...so who is going to be the final decider on the facts? The student or the teacher? First together they must decide on a fact and then decide on a theory to explain that fact.
Theories are used to explain facts........how can a theory explain a fact when most of the Country have fantasy facts...how is a teacher supposed to accept a CRT assignment from a student when the teacher isn't allowed to teach facts about race?
Some folks have a theory that the earth is flat. Should schools explore whether that is a fact or not?
Direct from the horse's mouth:
https://criticalrace.org/what-is-critical-race-theory/
In which way is this the horse’s mouth?
I hope that link is blocked on school computers
There’s a reason it’s blocked and prompts a warning about entering …
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.