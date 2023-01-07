Another space pioneer who helped get us to the moon is gone.
Another space pioneer who helped get us to the moon is gone.
Walt Cunningham will be missed. Not only because we are losing our Apollo astronauts all too quickly, as it is, but because he was one of the really straightforward guys in Apollo.
Next to Mike Collins, he is, in my opinion, the best author in the astronaut corps. His book, "The All-American Boys," goes way beyond the usual NASA "party line" version of an inside look at what it was like to be part of that elite group.
He wrote of their weak spots, as well as their strong points, and he covered his own, as well. He named names and gave locations for some pretty stupid and dangerous stunts, as well as the legion of eager female groupies who were part of every road trip.
He also bared some embarrassing business dealings and some major get-rich-quick "opportunities" that went expensively sour. If somebody was assigned to a crew, but never pulled his weight (like Apollo 7 crewmate Donn Eisle), Cunningham said so, in no uncertain terms.
Cunningham was pretty much a take-it-or-leave-it realist, about himself and others. He described the role astronaut office politics played in mission assignments. It was sometimes ugly.
I only met him twice, at post-Apollo official gatherings.
The first time, I annoyed him by mistaking him for Charlie Duke and asking him to pass my space autographs book to Jim Lovell for a signature (I never did get it) and the second at an Apollo anniversary dinner, where I kept a low profile because I wasn't supposed to be there.
If I had to suggest only one astronaut autobiography for somebody unfamiliar with Apollo, I'd refer them to Walt Cunningham.
If Wally Schirra hadn't fouled the nest for everybody on the Apollo 7 crew, with his very public disputes with Chris Kraft and the Mission Control team in general, who knows where Cunningham's career might have gone after what turned out to be his only space mission.
