What is going on in America? We have a mayor who lets a mob take over blocks of Seattle to include a police station. The AP calls it a "festive" atmosphere. The mayor says we are going to have a summer of love. Well, after some murders, looting and vandalism, and the mayor herself feeling threatened; the police are finally allowed to retake the area.
Then, we have Minneapolis where the city council votes to disband the police department. But, then they hit the taxpayers for thousands of dollars to provide themselves personal body guards. Even, the Washington Post wonders how decades of progressive control of Minneapolis led to such inequality.
Next, New York City where Mayor de Blasio is competing for the worst mayor in the country. Crime is spiking. Hundreds of police are either retiring or quitting because they are being hung out to dry. Criminals are released the same day. A thug who knocked down an old lady was found to have been arrested more than 100 times and then released.
How about Chicago, where a few weekends ago 100 people were shot and 14 killed, including young children? The police are hesitant to do anything for fear of being prosecuted by the liberal district attorney.
Let's not waste our time talking about LA or San Francisco. But what is the common denominator? All these cities are run by left-wing liberals. If the "woke" people keep voting the way they have been, the whole country will look like Seattle. I would applaud the Frederick News-Post if they had the courage to post on their front page a picture of the "festive" CHOP area of Seattle looked like while occupied.
