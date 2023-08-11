A recent Frederick News-Post editorial (“If Quantum Loophole stops stumbling, data centers could be local benefit,” July 22-23) claimed Quantum Loophole’s Adamstown data centers will be “a low-impact, high-reward land use” and yield “significant property taxes,” but it did not offer supporting evidence or quantified cost-benefit data.
Regarding benefits, the editorial claimed we’ll get “significant” tax revenue.
How much? What will each taxpayer get? How many of Quantum Loophole’s data centers will be owned by federal agencies? They pay no taxes.
Regarding other “rewards,” the editorial admitted that few jobs will be created. Will Adamstown residents get faster internet? No. That benefit is spread nationwide.
The News-Post glossed over costs, but if Quantum Loophole builds its new Data Center Alley in Adamstown, what impacts will the data centers produce?
Quantum Loophole’s subdivision calls for 29 nonresidential lots. Could all of those become data centers?
The obvious example is Northern Virginia, which has the nation’s most data centers. Its residents complain that the imposing buildings emit loud noise, are overly lit, and are too close to residences.
And despite the staggering amount of electricity data centers consume, Quantum Loophole has not disclosed the power drain data.
But if NoVA is the example, there may be trouble. Newly built data centers in NoVA demand so much electricity that Dominion Power reported it will fall short of demand. How did that happen?
So, now NoVA must build new substations and giant transmission lines through neighborhoods, further angering residents.
Will Allegheny Power supply Frederick’s residents with enough electricity after Quantum Loophole’s data centers are built? What if the county approves more?
Will Quantum Loophole accidentally release another 2.5 million gallons of potentially contaminated brownfield water into the Tuscarora Creek? Quantum Loophole should be held to a higher standard and made to build to best practices.
Why did the News-Post editorial not mention County Executive Jessica Fitzwater’s new problem-solving Data Center Workgroup? Hopefully, it will shed light on data center costs and benefits, design and siting issues, revenue, noise, electrical efficiency, and infrastructure issues.
So, will data center benefits outweigh the costs? It has been two years since Quantum Loophole bought Eastalco. These questions remain unanswered.
Time enough for the News-Post to offer thorough investigative journalism, not unsupported claims.
The News-Post should fully inform readers of all costs and all benefits of data centers. But the county should answer these questions, and identify where data centers are to be built and how they will be designed before approving more.
