Thanks for the coverage of the Amazon data center issue. I’m grateful that the Frederick County zoning process worked, although I continue to be distressed about the secrecy involved. Happily, the current administration followed the law rather than upend well-laid county land management plans. Kudos to Jan Gardner, the County Council and the land management planning staff for that.
For those who suggest that the county blew it by losing the Amazon deal, I ask you this: Would you be happy with a massive data center at the end of your driveway? That’s what would have happened to me if county officials had cut corners to meet Amazon’s demands.
We’re not talking about the usual neighborhood architectural control here (what style of fence a neighbor can install, or what color they can paint the front door, or can they keep their RV in the driveway?). We’re talking about massive buildings, lights and the hum of generators. Would the run-off affect our drainage, the creek, our well? The data center opportunity wasn’t focused on industrial sites, they were looking at agricultural land in scenic rural areas — you know, the environment I chose to live and invest in, based in part on understanding the county’s land use and development plans.
I read Sen. Michael Hough’s response (does he want a data center at the end of his driveway?). I hope we also will see comments from the other candidates for county executive in The Frederick News Post.
In my view, Amazon might be a rich neighbor, but that doesn’t necessarily make them a good neighbor.
Sue Trainor
Frederick
