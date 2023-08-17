The July 22-23 Frederick News-Post stated that data centers “make large demands on the electrical grid, but that is a manageable issue” — but doesn’t say how.
As professional electric power engineers, we know there’s a growing power shortage because: 1) older fossil fuel plants are retiring, 2) new large nuclear plants aren’t affordable and smaller ones haven’t been approved for construction, and 3) new power plants — especially those powered by renewable energy — aren’t coming online fast enough.
Full buildout at Quantum Loophole’s site will require more electric power than has been delivered to any industry in Frederick County, including the Eastalco plant.
This will create a huge stress on power grids in southern Frederick County and Northern Virginia. Utilities must eliminate the stress before data centers begin construction.
PJM, which operates the power grid and must approve all grid expansions, recently issued a Level 1 Emergency Alert, meaning all available resources must be in use. It’s issued when there’s concern about sustaining the required operating reserve.
When a utility learns that a group of customers will build in a location, it first obtains an estimate of the power requirement and time frame and determines if new transmission lines and/or power plants will be needed. Then, the state regulator must give permission. This could take years.
In Northern Virginia, Dominion Power announced a year ago that it doesn’t have reserve transmission capacity. It’s rushing to get two transmission lines to support additional data centers in Loudoun County.
The power needed in southern Frederick County could be siphoned off to feed Virginia data centers.
We aren’t against data centers. But as electric power engineers, we’re concerned about problems they introduce.
Unless the rules change, everyone’s electric bills will increase to pay for new grid infrastructure. There may be rolling blackouts because of increased stress on the grid.
New transmission lines could be forced by eminent domain into neighborhoods. There will be a huge increase of greenhouse gas emissions from generating additional electricity because the percentage of renewables in the fleet of generators is still low.
Frederick County could require data centers to compensate for greenhouse gas emissions by building a specified amount of new emissions-free generation in the region. This requirement is being proposed elsewhere in the country.
Given the difficulty in supplying enormous amounts of power, it’s unwise to assume it will simply appear because it’s wanted. Wishful thinking isn’t engineering.
Editor’s note: Elizabeth Law and William Steigelmann are members of the Fellowship of Scientists and Engineers.
(10) comments
These engineers are telling facts.
PJM says in public accessible documents that if policy closures of fossil fuel continue at the present rate power reliability can not be guaranteed.
So, let me get this right, our liberal/progressive county leadership is all for this data center even though it goes counter to their climate change agenda?? Talk about hypocritical, this takes the cake!!
“ There may be rolling blackouts because of increased stress on the grid.” I have a family member dependent on a a machine that produces oxygen. We aren’t the only ones.
Note that the MD grid is about 50% "clean" and about 50% fossil fuels (36 natural gas and 14 coal).
I thought you liberals considered natural gas unclean!! So, what gives??
That is consistent with what I wrote, Nuclear and renewable are about 50% and natural gas plus coal are the other 50%. Natural gas is cleaner than coal, but still generates CO2.
[thumbup]S88, You are more patient than I am.
All energy (and other resources) are local problems. If a data center is located where aluminum was once smelted, the power grid is in place. If rules require local solar energy to be in place, the grid is safer from disruption and the cost is less. So, the FNP is correct to write: “make large demands on the electrical grid, but that is a manageable issue” and we should look to well written rules for these centers to ensure adequate power for all.
This is where local government can take care of the problems. And respond to new problems. I suggest a significant investment in local solar cells and also in computers that use less power. This can also be part of the rules. Perhaps we can have "off grid" data centers. If that is what we want.
Look at all the options and solutions.
Spot on!
Incase you think this LTE is somehow speculative…
https://www.virginiamercury.com/2023/08/16/why-are-ratepayers-footing-the-bill-for-virginias-data-center-buildout/
Great article Lorax! [thumbup]
I'll forward it to the Sugarloaf Alliance.
