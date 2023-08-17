The July 22-23 Frederick News-Post stated that data centers “make large demands on the electrical grid, but that is a manageable issue” — but doesn’t say how.

As professional electric power engineers, we know there’s a growing power shortage because: 1) older fossil fuel plants are retiring, 2) new large nuclear plants aren’t affordable and smaller ones haven’t been approved for construction, and 3) new power plants — especially those powered by renewable energy — aren’t coming online fast enough.

frankwell

These engineers are telling facts.

PJM says in public accessible documents that if policy closures of fossil fuel continue at the present rate power reliability can not be guaranteed.

TrekMan

So, let me get this right, our liberal/progressive county leadership is all for this data center even though it goes counter to their climate change agenda?? Talk about hypocritical, this takes the cake!!

Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“ There may be rolling blackouts because of increased stress on the grid.” I have a family member dependent on a a machine that produces oxygen. We aren’t the only ones.

shiftless88

Note that the MD grid is about 50% "clean" and about 50% fossil fuels (36 natural gas and 14 coal).

TrekMan

I thought you liberals considered natural gas unclean!! So, what gives??

shiftless88

That is consistent with what I wrote, Nuclear and renewable are about 50% and natural gas plus coal are the other 50%. Natural gas is cleaner than coal, but still generates CO2.

threecents
threecents

[thumbup]S88, You are more patient than I am.

gary4books
gary4books

All energy (and other resources) are local problems. If a data center is located where aluminum was once smelted, the power grid is in place. If rules require local solar energy to be in place, the grid is safer from disruption and the cost is less. So, the FNP is correct to write: “make large demands on the electrical grid, but that is a manageable issue” and we should look to well written rules for these centers to ensure adequate power for all.

This is where local government can take care of the problems. And respond to new problems. I suggest a significant investment in local solar cells and also in computers that use less power. This can also be part of the rules. Perhaps we can have "off grid" data centers. If that is what we want.

Look at all the options and solutions.

TheLorax1

Spot on!

Incase you think this LTE is somehow speculative…

https://www.virginiamercury.com/2023/08/16/why-are-ratepayers-footing-the-bill-for-virginias-data-center-buildout/

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Great article Lorax! [thumbup]

I'll forward it to the Sugarloaf Alliance.

