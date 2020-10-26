We are writing to urge readers to cast their votes on Nov. 3 for David Bass as a member of the Frederick County Board of Education. We are a former FCPS teacher and a former school district administrator, and we have an understanding about what ought to be considered in the selection of a school board member.
The school board is critical to the stability and effectiveness of the educational enterprise in our county. Board members must be deeply committed to the education of our youth and have the requisite experiences that will provide them with the insight and critical understanding necessary to perform their duties. David Bass is such an individual! We have known David as a member of our congregation, as a friend, as an educator, and as a community volunteer. When he says, “We have the potential to have the best public schools in the state of Maryland,” these are not just words. David believes in public education and the power it has to lift up all children, their families and our community.
If David is elected to the Frederick County Board of Education he will:
- Build programs that help teachers address the education of special needs students.
- Provide equitable opportunities for all students by ensuring our teachers have the support to address the many needs of students. He will assure the support needed for administrators and community organizations to allow this can happen.
- Commit to pursuing racial equity. This means ensuring that all core curricula and professional assignments are sensitive to, and provide for, multiple ethnic perspectives.
- Provide for stronger college and career readiness opportunities. He will work to establish programs that will build on our relationships with Frederick County colleges and encourage sharing of instructional resources.
David Bass’s campaign is focused upon these needs. He is a thoughtful man of integrity who is driven to help our school system continue to meet every student’s need. He will make an outstanding board member, one that all of us can be proud of. More importantly, he will work tirelessly for the students and staff of Frederick County schools. For additional information about David’s plans, please see his website: www.davidbass4frederick.org.
Anne and Michael Cohen
Frederick
