It was late February, and my sister, who’s a Johns Hopkins graduate student studying immunology, sent me an article in Facebook messenger about the CDC confirming the first possible case of community transmission of COVID-19 in the United States, and her exact words were, “It’s definitely coming for us.”
I remember feeling sort of taken aback by her words, in disbelief, at even attempting to contemplate the idea of this mysterious new virus that’s wreaking havoc halfway around the world, from ever becoming a serious threat to life and livelihood here in the United States. I mean, Contagion was just a movie right?
And yet, here we are, and for most of us, it felt like all the excitement and enthusiasm we had for 2020, and a new decade, evaporated along with millions of jobs and trillions of dollars, all within three short weeks. Our nation is now in the midst of a crisis truly unprecedented that few of us saw coming that rivals the direct impact 9/11 had, and is really akin to the kind of national involvement Pearl Harbor and World War II had on us.
“The World is quieter now. We just have to listen. If we listen, we can hear God’s plan.” Timely words in light of the times we are living in, spoken ironically from the 2007 Will Smith film, “I Am Legend.” I don’t pretend to give a theological pronouncement on why God has allowed the coronavirus. The Bible is clear that the breaking of our perfect relationship with our Creator in Paradise resulted in a curse that turned the world more upside down than in Stranger Things. God has a habit throughout history of conforming chaos, crisis and confusion to His ultimate ends, and that involves interrupting our lives to get our attention, and to beckon our hearts to give Him room. And, while we don’t know why God has specifically allowed this, I do believe we can know what He is saying to us in this: Be Still and Know I Am God (Psalm 46:10).
What if God is reminding us through this pandemic that if our nation and our lives are built on Him, our foundation will be firm and secure, enabling us to weather any storm that we face while any other foundation we attempt to trust in and rely on will turn out to be sinking sand? What if God is using this crisis to force our political leaders to effectively work together to serve as a reminder that united we stand, but divided we fall? What if God is reminding us during this time of economic stress that He is our source of provision and that everything we have or ever will have is ultimately from Him? Maybe God is having us reclassify what jobs are truly essential for our society to function, because the truth is we were able to get by without March Madness, without the NBA, sports, concerts and movie theaters, but we can’t get by without the health care professionals, scientists, truckers, trash collectors, grocery workers, postal workers, police, military, etc.
“Family comes first!” cried an emotional Adam Sandler in the film, “Click,” and perhaps God is crying out the same thing to us by having us spend more time together at home with our families, because our homes are the true pillars of our society, and loving, intact homes in America are on the endangered species list. The Greatest Generation embodied true national selfless sacrifice and perhaps our generation is having an, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country” moment by being inconvenienced and giving up some freedoms for the sake of saving lives. Jesus said for us to love our neighbor as ourselves, but we’ve been better at loving ourselves than loving our neighbor.
What if God allowed church doors to close to remind believers and non-believers alike that the church has never been about a building, that true biblical Christianity has never been about religion, and that true spiritual revival comes from a renewed hunger for a real relationship with God through Jesus Christ? Perhaps God is asking you and I to stop doing life without Him, and instead to try living life for Him. To stop going through the motions of life, and to truly live life to the fullest. To stop worrying about tomorrow, but instead to live in today. Maybe God is saying to us through this that instead of carrying the weight of the burdens and cares we carry, we can let Him carry us and cast all our cares on Him, because He cares, a lot, for you and for me.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only son. That whoever believes in Him shall not perish, have eternal life.” (John 3:16) God loves this world, and even now is pursuing us. On a hill there were three crosses about 2,000 years ago, and the Son of God was killed on one of them, for you, and for me, making the ultimate sacrifice that we might be redeemed and forgiven. Have you seen the tomb where his body was? It’s empty today, and do you know what that means? It means there’s hope. Not wishful thinking hope, but sure hope. Hope for today and hope for tomorrow. Hope for America, because the only real hope for all our social ills, all our political dysfunction, and all of our hatred and division is Jesus Christ and relationship with Him.
As the weeks pile on in this “lockdown” or “quarantine” along with all the funny memes on social media capturing this experience, the big question on everyone’s minds are, when will life go back to normal? Eventually, this outbreak will recede, and we will be able to leave the house, businesses will recover. But will we ever really be “normal” again? My wife and I were just recently talking about how this experience may stay with us, and change us, and while a sense of normalcy may and probably will eventually return to our society, in some ways, I pray we are never “normal” again. While this has been an inconvenience for most of us, and worse for others, I do believe in the midst of it all, someone is using this to get our attention, and if we don’t take advantage of this opportunity to do spiritual course correction individually and nationally, we may not get another chance, until it’s too late and we’ve reverted back to tuning out His voice again.
“That they should seek God, in the hope that they might feel their way towards Him and find Him, though He is not far from each one of us”- Acts 17:27.
Pastor Stephen Mitchell is the Senior Pastor at Trinity Bible Church in Severna Park, Maryland. He is also the author of Taking A Stand In Our Dying Land and has spoken in various churches and retreats. He is a native of Frederick.
So God has created chaos by killing over a hundred thousand people, letting them die a horrendously painful lonely death where their family members can't be with them while they die. And He's done all of this to bring back together the family unit? These families can't grieve together over their loss. Can't hold a proper funeral. Thanks for convincing me He doesn't exist!
I'm sure you all will enjoy this Golden Oldie.
Matthew 6:5-6
5 “And when you pray, do not be like the hypocrites, for they love to pray standing in the synagogues and on the street corners to be seen by others. Truly I tell you, they have received their reward in full. 6 But when you pray, go into your room, close the door and pray to your Father, who is unseen. Then your Father, who sees what is done in secret, will reward you.
Administration officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations, say the White House has made a deliberate political calculation that it will better serve Trump’s interest to put the onus on governors — rather than the federal government — to figure out how to move ahead.
[offtopic][ban] Every city is supposed to have an emergency plan. Just like every county and every State. It works UP fool. The city, then county, then the State. Redundancy is the key. When they all FAIL to accommodate their citizens needs, The Government THEN assists. This was a systematic failure from the onset. Starting with the CCP and the WHO's delay in admitting that there was a PROBLEM. But no, let's blame it all on Trump. Get a life outside of your cognizant dissonance over that shrew losing fool. You may enjoy life more. MAGA 2020!
When there is a national emergency like this, where every state is having shortages, the federal government needs to lead and allocate essential resources to where they are most needed. That is not happening enough, so states are bidding against each other and contacting suppliers in other countries. It is a mess. I am not saying it is only Trump's fault, but he keeps claiming everything is fine or blaming the states for not doing things the federal government should be doing.
I need a break down of that comment. Start at the beginning. Do you mean EVERY State in this entire country had a shortage of needed resources or do you mean every State that is a major hub for International travel? Hmmmm. Or do you mean the major cities in every State that is a major hub for International travel having shortages? THAT is when the other cities and States needed to volunteer assistance. Working together as United States. See if you can handle it from that point.
Mr. tavi: Either you're forgetting or you choose to obfuscate these words; "ONLY I CAN FIX IT".... Well, instead of fixing this issue all DJT ever did was make it much, much worse by his dalliances and ego trips, all of which are continuing to date. When in reality he was never able to fix anything in his life other than possibly the election of 2016, but of course he needed the help of his Russian puppet master for that. I hereby reiterate my original comment in this regard, which clearly proves that DJT is deflecting his misdeeds to others to further his political chances; they admitted it. There's blood on his hands, and vicariously, on the hands of all those who support him This wheel ain't spinning for you rikki or who ever you are...
Just like Jarad's statement about the supply of equipment and the subsiquent changing of the wording on the HHS site. https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2020/04/03/jared-kushner-stands-trump-proceeds-offer-very-trumpian-claim-about-stockpiles/ How anyone can overlook that the Trump administration is concerned more about his electability than the general public is beyond me.
The Pastor's thoughts about a new normal echo my own, but not in an exclusionary religious context. Given the multitude of beliefs and the existence of many non-believers, all I hope for is a more community of humanity world emerges from this time - where we all respect and acknowledge our common humanity and encourage and nurture each other along the way to creating a better world.
Happy Easter, Passover and Saturday. That should cover everyone.
Sorry mine was March 19 Spring equinox. The true coming of spring. Next it will be May 1st Beltaine. Can't wait.
Dear Don, God has truly, and quite effectively, spoken. Take this heavenly hint, and get your bags packed and set at the back door, buddy.
Just one subscriber's opinion: I don't want religious sermons in the Opinion section, especially if - like this one - they promote one particular religion. I would have no problem with this being in the Religion section.
[thumbup][thumbup] Plus he was advertising his book.
Moon[thumbup] FNP[thumbdown]
Commenters, please! Lambasting someone for their belief structure does not accomplish anything. Logical discussion is more productive. I disagree with much of the good pastor's letter. I do not believe that God in any way caused this, nor do I believe that he is making a choice about whether to make it disappear. I do believe in a Creator, but that certain laws, such as the law of gravity, are in place. Gravity is necessary to keep our feet on the ground, but is also why we get hurt when we fall down. Germs have a place in the universe so that people develop immunity to disease. When discussions are centered around where God "made" something happen, or "saved" someone from a dire situation, it begs the question of a mean-spirited vice loving God.
I guess then God is on another one of His murdering sprees. Well, maybe pastors should preach, God Dam God! Pandemics, famines, floods, tornadoes, hurricanes, droughts, plagues, locusts, earthquakes, tsunamis. All these are 'acts of God." The Lord is about as beneficial to humanity as Dr. Dotard itself.
Ha ha ha, the followers of the prince of this world are in an uproar this morning. Even he knows his time is short.
Only a critical thinker would deem that Mother Nature has the reins to all things possible... All others are irrelevant...
Let me share another one of Paul's broadcasts: A Letter To God. Enjoy.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x4ueqSbriu8
Ah yes another whacked out conservative radio person. Commies are coming to get us. Rik give up your social security.
[scared] Whatever shall we do?
👍
Pastor Mitchell
If per chance you read these comments do not be alarmed. It is just a very small group. Unfortunately many of this group dominate this section and over the course of time the comment section of the FNP has actually shrank in participation. I suspect most people just ignore the section for good cause. Happy Easter.
Oh high and mighty, judge not, less you be judged.
Yup. Straight from the Bible
[thumbup]
Grammar police: “shrunk in participation”
Biblical Fact: God’s interaction with man stopped in the Old Testament
Obviously you do not believe that Jesus is God or any part of the NT. After his resurrection Jesus was seen by many interacted with his disciples for 40 days and he personally interacted with Paul on the road to Damascus.
So you don't mind someone getting free publicity about their book in an LE.FNP should have deleted that portion in his description. Otherwise put in the religion section.
I suspect that you attended a fly by night “seminary”. I suspect that you haven’t learned Latin, or Greek, which allows the study of the original biblical texts. The text of your piece shows a woeful lack of classical knowledge. I don’t know if you noticed, but God interacting with man is restricted to the Old Testament, aka, The Torah. When God does interact with us, it will be the end of the world. Let’s not hurry that along. Fact: Jesus was born a Jew, and died a Jew. Christianity was “Judaism Lite” until the 3rd Century. Onto SCIENCE. Thomas Aquinas. Study him, and his impact on the Catholic Church. Protestantism, study Martin Luther, not Martin Luther King. MLK comes along wayyyy later. Really, just crack some books, and attend a real seminary. You are dangerous
[thumbup][thumbup]
Even more true today and this was in the mid-sixties. Lux et veritas. No?
https://video.search.yahoo.com/yhs/search?fr=yhs-arh-001&hsimp=yhs-001&hspart=arh&p=if+i+were+the+devil+paul+harvey+1964#id=0&vid=85fd1e5c27fb71c977280ddeb908761f&action=click
How dare you tell all the grieving families out there that God chose to kill their loved ones as part of a “plan”.
God doesn’t work like that.
come on people, god is as real as the easter bunny
I hate to always be the annoying nerd. But I am.
Can you remember how old you were when remembering your first Easter?
Was your first Easter remembered as waking up and finding an Easter basket full of pretty green-shredded plastic grass filled with colorful jelly beans, other candies and a chocolate Easter bunny? Or celebrating the resurrection of Christ?
If not relax, you’re normal, because most of us as children in the 20th century, did the same; that’s how commercial Easter has become so popular.
But as we grew up we, you, I - realized that Easter is the most important holiday, along with Christmas, on the Christian calendar, and has been regularly observed from early days of the church. You don’t need to observe it, but don’t trespass against it.
Not a Bible beater but I sure don’t like others judging other’s faith.
Since we're reminiscing I miss the good old days when everybody wasn't an overly sensitive pu**y.
I scrolled down to the bottom of this LE and his denomination explains it all. Just another whacked out fool.
“Suppose we’ve chosen the wrong god. Every time we go to church we’re just making him madder and madder.” Homer Simpson
public-redux
Homer Simpson is fitting for your response. I am sorry you cannot see or feel what billions do today and billions have before you. The God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ is real and tomorrow marks the celebration of eternal life given through the precious name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Sanctified by the blood of Christ from his sacrificial death on the cross.
Ah yes the Crusades, oh wait the millions that died during the burning times because they were accused of witchcraft. (men and women but mostly women) Oh now lets look at your other history of stealing pagan religious days to fit into the Christian story. Sorry Christianity has a long way to atone for your sins. Sad thing about viruses it takes anybody. So obey the science :stay home: and wear a mask if you go to the store to get your food or meds which by the way is science also back in the day the women were the ones who took care of the sick through herbal medicines. It seems that the church needs to go a long way in recognizing the female in divinity. May my Goddess and God reign forth.
You might also ask why the Catholic Church does not allow female priests. They have a answer, but it makes none practical sense.
DickD Christianity is a patriarchal religion. Personally, I see my Goddesses and God in the world. I am pagan. Both bad and good happens in the world. Think of it this way, a songbird gets caught by a hawk. Good for the hawk, because the hawk gets to live, bad for the songbird because it loses its life. Its the circle of life. Pretty simple.
So your invisible guy in the sky is the only true religion, based on texts written down 150 years or more after events, and then filtered by Emperor Constantine because he didn't like some of the teachings, and then further interpreted by self-serving religious leaders? Have you actually studied the history of Christianity and it's teachings or just accepted the word from the pulpit as the word of god who will send you to eternal damnation if you reject the message and fail to pay your dues?
There are a lot of other religions in the world and to think Christianity is better than others has brought a lot of strife to a lot of people while trying to convert them. There are many paths to the divine.
Namaste.
Actually Constantine wanted to stay in power so he allowed the Christian faith to become number one. He actually didn't convert till he was on his death bed but he nailed the coffin for Pagans. Pagans were for the most part very easy going group in accepting other Gods but they wanted the Christians to accept their gods and goddesses as well but that was blasphemy. The old testament and its ten commandments got in the way and still does.
Judge not, less you be judged, Jim
jsk, I’m sorry that you cannot see or feel that many more billions of people think you are wrong. But who is counting? Because this isn’t a popularity contest.
And I’m glad that you got the joke about the Simpsons being the proper level of seriousness that this sermon deserved!
Anyway, nice to have you responding to me. I guess you are feeling morally superior to me again.
Just maybe it was a farce all along so some crusty old men could gain power and not work.
That's one theory and if you study the history of the Catholic church it's not far off.
Strange, I have thought that too.
Thought you were catholic? Did you denounce god?
Questioning is fine. Follow no religion blindly.
There are many paths to the divine.
And you support Trump??
There it is! I knew someone couldn't resist!
You're an idiot!
Not everything is about Trump, except for the never-trumpers whose hate is destroying them from within.
Just saying that it seems incongruous to me that a Trump supporter would talk about divine paths. No offence intended to anyone.
LoL. Some don't get that the writers of The Simpsons may be smarter than their fictional characters.
