Stop judging everyone. I get it, you are the perfect specimen of coronavirus protocol.
Masks off to you, good citizen.
If I step outside for a stroll, maybe sans mask, I am not trying to catch or spread the virus. No, dear friend, that's not my game.
I understand you are worried. I am too. I’m worried about my children’s education, my grandma’s health, my brother’s job, my favorite downtown haunt.
We are all equally miserable. There’s a depressing comfort in that — a camaraderie in this time of distancing.
But stop being Judgy McJudgerson if I inadvertently get 5 feet close to you. I don’t typically carry around a tape measure and, if I wanted to hurt you, I could think of far better ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.