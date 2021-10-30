I’m writing in response to the Oct. 26 letter: “Welcome to the new labor market.” I couldn’t disagree more with the writer’s position. I could never, for example, find myself saying, “It’s a welcome sight to finally see American workers resigning in search of better opportunities.”
It may have been more accurately explained as a youngish work force merely looking to bilk businesses, large and small, for anything they think they can demand because of the shortage of employees.
One doesn’t have to go far to see signs every day of businesses with reduced hours, or delays in product shipments, and more, all “due to staff shortages.”
The writer also states that, “The new labor market reality requires new ways of thinking.” I would like to counter that the new labor market (employees) need to understand all of the things necessary to be considered a good employee, one eligible for the perks, for the big bucks, and this is especially true of one who has just walked through the door and doesn’t yet own the place, but somehow thinks they do!
We have now seen, in many places the $15-an-hour minimum wage reached through supply and demand, and some jobs start at even more. Employers are now forced to accept and put up with people who don’t show up, show up with an attitude, or who want, and do, tell the employer what they will and won’t do because, it’s below them, or as I recently heard, “I don’t DO vacuuming and cleaning!”
My real question is that if all of these people are now unemployed, I have to wonder where do they get their money? I have to assume they have cars, which need insurance, service, and gas. They have to eat and buy clothes. They have to have housing, utilities and some sort of social life. Are they all on the government dole and/or possibly basement dwellers? Future beneficiaries of the new infrastructure deal?
Rick Godfrey
New Market
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.