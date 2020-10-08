As I reflected on last week’s debate, it occurred to me that the entire debacle was a metaphor for the Trump presidency and his current campaign. By repeatedly interrupting and goading Joe Biden, by offering up half truths, exaggerations and in some cases full-out lies, he often brought out less than ideal responses from Vice President Biden, just as he has brought out the worst instincts, insecurities and prejudices of the good people of the United States.
Instead of continuing on the slow but steady path and the hard and complex work it takes to achieve racial, social, gender, economic and environmental justice for our country and lead the world in doing so, Donald Trump’s presidency and campaign whistles to and with a wink of an eye, condones the actions and beliefs of white supremacists, bigots and billionaires lobbying to keep their money at the expense of the poor, the uninsured, the immigrant and minorities, and for what? All so he can satisfy his ego and narcissism by winning a second term.
Vice President Biden isn’t perfect. No candidate is, but let’s elect someone who will bring out our elusive better angels, not divide us.
Sabrina Massett
Thurmont
(5) comments
Excellent letter. I am someone who generally appreciates nuance and shades of grey, but this election is really about whether to take the high road or the low road.
@threecents
The last debate was, but America decided to experiment with the low road because many people were conned. I hope we collectively decide to reject the low road this time around.
Geez, which rock did the LTE writer crawl out from under? Check Wheezy’s statements and you’ll see who the real divider is. Don’t forget, Wheezy was number two in-line behind the original divider-in-chief, Obama.
And piddle shows up early to chime in with nonsense. Guess pence is Satan, “Lordnof the Flies” eh? https://world.wng.org/2013/08/satan_aka_the_lord_of_the_flies
@Greg F
PDL wants to be part of the human centipede in the White House. He is signing up right now as tribute to get the 'Rona.
