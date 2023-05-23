I applaud U.S. Rep. David Trone's efforts to help us avert a default on our debt obligations while also not giving in to proposed draconian cuts in our government programs.
I'm one of a very limited number of Medicare providers in our area and have already had to take a cut in my reimbursements for my therapy clients in the last six months, while also having to deal with inflationary costs that hurt my business and livelihood.
