I am puzzled at recent letters to the editor declaring the innocence of Sheriff Chuck Jenkins in the full-automatic firearms case.
What can have them so certain of his innocence when none of us have seen the body of evidence that undergirds the charges?
Innocence can only be declared by juries after a full and fair review of the evidence. The rest of us should suspend judgment, as hard as that may be.
For the record, I am not reflexively pro- or anti-Jenkins, and am for Frederick County’s 287(g) program, even if it has imperfections (like everything else).
Let’s all just “wait and see” how the case unfolds before declaring the sheriff’s (or anyone else’s) innocence. Or guilt.
The same thing applies to presidents and former presidents. And ordinary citizens.
In today's paper the sheriff's lawyers admit he is guilty. Their excuse for him is that he did not realize it at the time... "It is crystal clear that Jenkins had very little, if any, understanding of the legal significance of the letters at the center of this case."
Good LTE, Tex![thumbup][thumbup]
53% of Frederick County don't care if the Sheriff is guilty. The rest moved here in the past 15 years Sheriff Jenkins is what Frederick County used to be.
Yawn, Luv Frederick, Hate the Rule of Law.
When did you move here? 16 years ago?
Interesting logic. Especially since I was hunting pheasants in the 1970's on my grandfather's farm, I'm always charmed at this parochial construct that "old Frederick" has the floor, to the point of ignoring the rule of law. That's your argument, in a nutshell. The process is playing out, sorry you can't stand that.
I'm sure your grandfather would be disappointed with what Frederick has become too.
Disappointed & longing for earlier days or not, not ready to believe that 53 percent of us (the diverse & in some ways divided, but reasonable & peaceable people of Frederick) are ready & willing to ignore the rule of law, much less hold ourselves or anyone else above it. Even to answer a call to 'stand by me' from a favorite public figure who's been considered an ally & friend.
Perhaps more realistic & less wishful or aspirational if "but reasonable & peaceable"read "but for the most part reasonable & peaceable"
How wrong you are LF. You don't think someone with two masters, someone that has paroled the streets of D. C. isn't better than a simple high school graduate shows your judgement is poor.
We moved here 15 years ago Luv. We’re the ones that started the change. It’s not finished yet. When the BTT(BullyTagTeam) is gone it will be finished. Another 15 years is my guess.
"We moved here 15 years ago Luv. We’re the ones that started the change."
Don't flatter yourself, fido, you were not "the ones that started the change." Major development in Frederick County started in '72, 51 years ago, with the construction along Rt. 40 west, Discovery (near Walkersville), Lake Linganore, etc. after all the of land re-zonings of 1971. I was here and I saw it, long before you ever decided to move to our "racist" county.
Luv, Mathing is hard, l know. The High Sheriff received 51.35% of the vote in ‘22 election. What the heck does 53% mean?
Over the years our sheriff has made himself into a polarizing political figure by, for instance, publicly supporting the birther movement, participating in anti-immigrant events at the border and at the White House, and by publicly stating that all Democrats hate America. His executive position and his very public support of Trump has led many to group him with Trump, with some even referring to him as Trumpkins - a contraction of Trump and Jenkins. To me that is not an apt comparison. Unlike Trump, Jenkins stands accused of victimless crimes that he apparently committed more out of ignorance and loyalty toward friends than any intent to break the law. In addition, Jenkins has not threatened, intimidated, tampered with, or personally insulted the judges, attorneys, witnesses, and/or jurors that have any roles in prosecuting him. As far as I know, Jenkins has not claimed that the charges against him are a result of a rigged criminal justice system and political vendetta from the Biden Crime Family, The Deep State, or Socialists in the State Department.
Right on Three!! I am in complete agreeance. A lot of left leaning people don't like him (as you describe above), but I've known him a good part of my life because I'm from here. He is highly beloved by most home grown Fredericktonians as he has done a great job protecting our county all htese years. As many newbies don't want to believe, he is a good man. He has dedicated his entire life and career to Frederick County. All the newbies don't understand what that kind of loyalty to the citizens of the county means. Most likely because they came for such overcrowded locales like Montgomery County, Northern Virgina, PG County, etc. - which many of us are worried that our beautiful county is possibly turning into! Sheriff Chuck may have made a mistake, and justice will settle the matter one way or the other. But to the naysayers, I say, if you don't like it, leave - move back to where you came from and don't let the door hit in the butt on the way out!!
Don't kid yourself into thinking the natives know better than the newbies. The newbies chose to come here because they like it here better. Even though they have added to the surplus population, as individuals, they tend to be the ones most invested in preserving Frederick and making sure that any growth is planned for and makes sense.
Who is a newbie? Someone that came here in the last 5, 10, 15 or more years? Someone that has family that lived here for five generations as I once was told by nelga?
Your wrong - the newbies came here to escape the crap they were living in at their old locales. Unfortunately, they are the reason we're already overcrowded. Frederick was cool about 20 years ago, now it's overcrowded, traffic is gridlocked, you can't get into restaurants downtown on a weekend, can't get a doctor's appointment because the offices are flooded with people - need I go on. Three - go back to where you came from, it'll be all the better for everyone!! It was the idiot republican county commissioners that created this mess to a large degree as well. They were all corrupt and I wrote about it years ago - to this News Paper!! Now that you dingdong's are here, you've made it worse!! The newbies I see have zero interest in preserving the county, the natives do though!!
Trek I came to Frederick because
a) I have visited Fred as far as I can remember and always enjoyed doing so. My ancestors were the first non native residents of Frederick County, and unless we’re related, which I doubt and am eternally grateful we aren’t, you are the newbie.
b) I was reassigned to the DC area, and Fred was the only place I wanted to live, despite the commute. I’ve lived in a bunch of places in the area when I was a military brat, previous assignments, didn’t care for most
c) I wasn’t escaping anything. I’ve been fortunate to live in some fabulous places and countries. I spent over 25 years living on and off overseas and took advantage of every opportunity to travel and live La Dolce Vita. Fred is great, but it doesn’t compare to lounging on the Italian Riviera, skiing in the Alps, or living in a Belle Maison socializing with European Royals.
d) if you don’t like the changes, you move.
It’s not newbies approving the explosion in growth, it’s the locals. Just today they approved a gas station, a truck stop, and a giant warehouse to be built on the other side of the railroad trestle that is constantly blocked by trucks getting stuck. Your locals are destroying the area, not the new residents. These were newly approved plans, not ones passed decades ago.
"...or living in a Belle Maison socializing with European Royals."
Yeah, right. [lol][lol][lol][lol][lol]
Trek, You actually said nothing that contradicts what I said - other than "You're wrong" - ironic that you misspelled it.
And Trek, you might not have supported the corrupt Republicans you mentioned, but the newbies sure didn't either. Those were Frederick natives who were voted in by Frederick natives. What they did was no surprise to the newbies.
Or if you don't like what you didn't know when you moved here or it happened aftwards, change it, Trek. lol
I can start by telling you to go back to where you came from DickDo!! But you won't because you already turned that into a cesspool!! Admit it, it's ok, you can!!
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] TrekMan!!! As a fellow native of the county, I couldn't agree more!
If our Sheriff doesn't know the law (or check, if he is not sure), then he is not qualified to hold that office.
Check it out yourself Shifty - it's pretty nebulous.
It is not that nebulous. And if you are not sure, then ask one of the lawyers that work for you (or work for the county) before you sign.
Some of us never thought he was qualified.
He's more qualified to be sheriff than you are to live here!! Put that in your pipe and smoke it!!
Ignorance of the law is not an excuse, and illegally helping a friend is not an excuse, either.
Comparing Jenkins to Trump is irrelevant,
Jenkins isn’t an axe murderer (that we know of), so comparing him to one or any other accused criminal is immaterial, his Teabagger views are also irrelevant.
He is being tried for signing those 5 authorization papers and lying to federal agents, that’s it.
And he will be convicted or set free by a jury, it’s just that simple.
That's stating the obvious, which I pretty much addressed FGR! [wink]
No Trekky, your screed was 99% how you hate all the newbies, and 1% about the case.
BTW, don’t you live in Urbana where most of the newbies reside?
Why not amongst your brethren in the outlying areas?
I live in North Frederick county, just north of the city - we are surrounded by the city that has annexed everything around us. Figure that out!! Urbana is a cesspool!
[thumbup][thumbup]
[thumbup]
Jenkins and his fellow crime buddy disagree with each other. And lying to the DOJ is a felony, if proven in a court of law. Ignorance of the law is no excuse, even though he claims it and should know better.
Technically, of course, he is innocent until proven guilty. So it is correct so say that he is innocent at this moment, but it is naive to claim that court will prove him so.
👍👍👍
