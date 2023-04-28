The recent multiple reports of seemingly senseless shootings in the news by elderly and vulnerable people may have an explanation.
The past few years of defund the police, coupled with the criminal justice system not holding violators to account, has instilled a deep fear in the elderly and vulnerable population.
I know many people in those categories who are afraid to travel downtown or after dark for fear of carjacking or random violence and robberies.
When violators have many of dozens of arrests and are still on the street, the fear is a real thing. It is understandable when they feel they need to protect themselves from victimization, right or wrong.
Society has to step up, handle violators quickly and “if they can’t live and play well with others,” then remove them from the public.
You don’t ignore the wolf in the flock unless you are willing to accept innocents becoming victims.
