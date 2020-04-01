On Monday, Frederick County Public Schools embarked on its first day of continuity of learning through remote/distance learning. Our educators spent countless hours preparing virtual lesson plans, testing out new technology, reaching out to students and families, and planning how to balance their home-life and own children while providing distance learning for their students.
Throughout the last two weeks, custodial staff, food service workers, support staff, administrators and educators demonstrated true commitment to our Frederick County community — from tirelessly sanitizing our buildings, to preparing and delivering food, to assessing and meeting technology needs for laptops and Wi-Fi devices, to testing out virtual platforms, to offering much-needed connection and comfort to students and families. Elementary educators even arranged for neighborhood drive-through parades to bring joy and smiles to students and families (at a distance of course!).
Despite the ongoing uncertainty surrounding each day in the current COVID-19 pandemic, FCPS staff from every level continuously exhibits fierce determination and a whole lot of heart. Of course there were bumps in the road as over 42,000 students from our county alone logged in to access their virtual lessons - while students across the country were likely doing the same - crashing several systems!
Nothing will be “perfect” for a long time but I am humbled by the many, many ways our Frederick County community and FCPS shows up — despite the uncertainty and in the face of imperfection — to do the very best job that they can for our students. The learning curve continues, but I hold nothing but the deepest gratitude for everything FCPS staff accomplished — and will accomplish — in the face of this crisis.
