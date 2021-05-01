This is a rebuttal to the the April 24 column from Del. Dan Cox "Frederick-first leadership is needed."
Will socialists ruin the future of Frederick County or will freedoms be eliminated? Given example is lower taxes.
I do not believe lower taxes will ruin our future. I don't like taxes, but we need them to sustain our quality of life. We need taxes for roads, businesses, schools and kids that are thriving. By the way, has anyone been arrested for a face-mask violation?
Burdening our families and businesses with regulations? I don't think so. Regulations are there because certain entities are hell bent on doing what they please without due regard for their fellow citizen.
Elizabeth Warren's tax increase? It does not affect 99.95 percent of the entire population. It affects those that have more money than they can spend. What about prosecuting those that just don't bother to pay taxes? I bet if they paid taxes we wouldn't have to increase hardly any taxes. These people are profiting, like the corporations, on the backs of the true patriotic goodwill of taxpayers. Yes, patriots pay taxes and don't try to cheat government and neighbors.
Thousands of criminal gang members? Show me the numbers. I bet there are a few, but we have them here in Frederick, and a lot are not immigrants.
Impinge on our freedoms? I see them, however they are different from Dan Cox. l believe we lack the freedoms of having health care for all, free education or job training for our younger generation, equal pay for equal work, lifting people out of poverty with Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, social services, housing, family sustainable living wages.
Bring us back from socialist destruction? That is a crock. I see the brink of destruction. It is in the abuses of capitalism that leaves 90 percent of the population in financial limbo or worse.
Frederick County leadership? Nothing is perfect, BUT I do believe that our county and Maryland is far and above better than living in other parts of the land. Our leaders are people-oriented, socially responsive of people and our institutions.
Who wants to live in American places that refuse help in providing health care to all their constituents?
I like Frederick County and the way it is run.
