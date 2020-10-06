Mr. William Bugg in his letter (Capitalism vs. socialism in American government, Sept. 28) describes "a war in our country remaining a capitalistic free enterprise country, or becoming a liberal or socialist country....," and then defines socialism as "a country governed by a government that owns and controls the means of production, determines the distribution of output and determines investment and incomes through high taxes."
That is the definition of communism. The definition of socialism is "a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole, not the government."
Many people believe that communism and socialism are the same. They are not. I would have thought that the editor would have caught this error.
