At the rally to reopen Maryland last weekend, there was a single mom who with her children, had a sign that, from memory, read: “I need to work to feed my children.” That mom represents tens of thousands whose livelihoods have been devastated by executive orders shuttering businesses deemed to be “non-essential” and requiring us all to stay inside our homes.
Before the March 5, proclamation of a coronavirus crisis, unemployment was at only 2.9 percent. Now, each week over 4,000 Frederick County residents are applying for unemployment assistance with more devastating numbers out today. My constituents’ livelihoods and ability to eat are in jeopardy.
Governor Hogan’s policies to try and “flatten the curve” have been praised with bipartisan support, but he has said they can be improved and changed to the situation. This is my concern as well. For instance, with masks so essential as to have a $5,000 fine and a year in jail for not wearing them into commerce, why can’t we open back up all businesses with the mask being the key to rescue our economy? If the mask will not protect us such that we must remain locked in our houses, then why a criminal penalty?
As far as I am aware, of the experts cited this week in the News-Post article and editorial (“Del. Cox says Hogan is overreaching authority” and “Balancing the needs in Maryland”), I am the only practicing attorney. I was trained at law by Jay Sekulow, a leading Supreme Court lawyer in America, and have over 16 years of litigation and small business experience. My Juris Doctor work included a 70-page dissertation on Forced Vaccination, Pandemics and Emergency Powers written in 2005 after 9/11, and I am honored to be a member of the U.S. Supreme Court Bar.
As a member of the House of Delegates Judiciary Committee and Public Safety Subcommittee, a co-equal branch of government, I want to make it clear, as I did in my letter, that I have repeatedly and respectfully reached out to the governor, and many positive improvements in the orders have been made. But many concerns are still outstanding, and without response, such as protecting livelihoods and preventing economic collapse. Upon what modeling and basis is this being done?
Professor Greenberger, in the article by Steve Bohnel, mentioned something alarming. He said that, “It’s not just an individual’s concern in these cases … It’s what the state is trying to do to protect the entire populace, and that’s balanced against the individual’s rights. What COVID-19 has brought to life is what these powers are, and how they’re exercised.” (emphasis added). Yet in the Jacobson v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts case he cites (197 U.S. 11)(1905) Justice Harlan wrote, however, that “state … laws to prevent persons suffering under contagious or infectious diseases…went beyond the necessity of the case, and, under the guise of exerting a police power, invaded the federal authority, and violated the rights secured by the Constitution, [and] this court deemed it to be its duty to hold such laws invalid.” Id. at 28. The current orders in many ways go beyond the necessity of the case and invade secured rights.
Article 44 of the Maryland Constitution, Declaration of Rights says, “That the provisions of the Constitution of the United States, and of this State, apply, as well in time of war, as in time of peace; and any departure therefrom, or violation thereof, under the plea of necessity, or any other plea, is subversive of good Government, and tends to anarchy and despotism.”
Logically, consider that Chinese Communists, by their apparent negligence with COVID-19, have quickly altered our lives. If it is that easy to do that, China or any communist or terrorist enemy need only continue to release dangerous viruses to ensure we all stay locked inside, and crash our entire American power. You cannot run a military on people staying at home much beyond 30 days and that is why the statute limits the emergency proclamations to 30 days. This is a national security issue.
Attorney General Bill Barr, on April 21, rightly stated that you can’t continue to feed chemotherapy to a cancer patient so that it kills them and thereby claim you did so to kill the cancer.
All people and all work are essential. We need to move our state immediately towards reopening by using a more targeted approach to working to isolate cases more quickly in hot spots, quarantine only those people if necessary, protect the vulnerable with encouragement to stay at home for them if they so desire, while allowing everyone else to get back to work in a safe fashion.
