We, the members of the Frederick County Democratic State Central Committee, are writing to express our profound disappointment in Delegate Dan Cox for so irresponsibly encouraging non-compliance with the necessary actions taken by Gov. Larry Hogan and County Executive Jan Gardner to mitigate the COVID-19 public health crisis.
Instead of lending his support to his fellow elected officials, Del. Cox has decided that seizing the opportunity to advance his political ideology is more important. During one of the most difficult times ever for Maryland, we find his actions to be unconscionable.
While public officials have been working tirelessly to keep residents safe and hospitals from being overwhelmed, Del. Cox has been working to undermine their authority and their credibility when we need them most. On the day Marylanders were required to wear face coverings in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, Del. Cox was promoting a protest in Annapolis to demand an ill-advised and potentially disastrous reopening of non-essential businesses. The protest wasted taxpayers’ money and added to the stress of law enforcement. These are reckless responses to express skepticism and impatience with Governor Hogan’s executive orders and the current state of emergency in Maryland.
We hope that Del. Cox will stop using this unprecedented event for political grandstanding. It is an affront to all who have lost their jobs, their loved ones and their lives. It is an insult to everyone dealing with financial devastation.
If he truly believes that Maryland is ready to reopen, we encourage him to do the work and make an argument for reopening based on facts, not ideology. During normal times, undermining Governor Hogan one day and fawning over President Trump the next might be politically advantageous. However, we are not in normal times, and such actions can have dangerous consequences. We urge Del. Cox to recognize the continuing threat to the health of his constituents, and to act responsibly.
Deborah Carter
Walkersville
Deborah Carter is chair of the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee.
