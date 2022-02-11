I recently had the opportunity to read the Feb. 7 FNP article by Jack Hogan entitled, “Delegation supports raising pay for county sheriff.” In this article, it becomes clear that state senator and candidate for Frederick County executive, Michael Hough, feels that this should be one of the highest priorities for the county delegation to pass this year.
The original request was a raise to $175,000 per year. After negotiations, the final total will be $150,000 after four years. This will again raise the sheriff’s salary above the county executives.
Sen. Hough stated that the sheriff’s pay hasn’t been raised since 2014 and that wages for other elected officials, including the county executive and members of the County Council, were increased in July to $137,000 and $35,000, respectively.
As a member of the County Compensation Committee in 2021, we used the following metrics to reach our totals for the approved pay raises for county executive and County Council.
Frederick County is ranked seventh in population, seventh in county budget and seventh in Per Capita Income in Maryland. The approved pay raise for county executive puts that ranking at sixth, and the approved pay raise for County Council put that ranking at eighth. This put both pay raises in line with state statistics.
My question to the delegation and Sen. Hough is: What metrics did you use for your possible pay raise total for sheriff?
Using the Compensation Commission metrics, the requested raise for Frederick County sheriff is as follows:
1. The original request of $175,000 would bring the sheriff’s salary to first in the state.
2. The final recommendation of $150,000 would bring the sheriff’s salary to third in the state.
Both totals seem out of line, highly questionable and possibly unethical during this election year. Keep in mind that Sheriff Chuck Jenkins did recently endorse Sen. Hough for Frederick County executive.
I encourage the Frederick County delegation to drop this request during an election year.
Harry R. Lashley
Braddock Heights
