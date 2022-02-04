As Frederick County voters consider a new County Executive and members of the County Council (in June primaries and the November general election), we will not simply be making a political choice, but a character/qualification decision that will help define our broader community in the years ahead.
In today’s strained and polarized political environment, our hearts and relationships are being pulled in so many directions by masks-no masks/left/right/blue/red voices that divide, damage friendships, foster hate and anger in the streets, in schools, in government, in the church and in our homes. Governing bodies at all levels are often contentious, less than efficient, listening to the loudest voices and struggle to make really wise decisions.
While there are many solutions to our fractures both globally and nationally, I’m confident that on our local level, we must discern the most honorable, experienced and wise individuals as leaders who are committed to listening, respecting, finding common ground, and who possess the personal qualities and courage to place people above distracting politics to manage responsible grow and advance all aspects of Frederick County.
Their personal, professional and public sector experience must uniquely qualify them to lead in times of uncertainty, challenge and divisiveness. And, hopefully, they have walked life’s path with purpose and focus, live as they speak and see Frederick County through all of our eyes.
Consider their management experience, civic roles, and ability to bring the creative diversity of our community together on any number of issues (political, cultural, economic). Do they possess values-based integrity, a servant leadership style, a critical-thinking approach to challenges and opportunities, and the ability to build consensus? Are they knowledgeable, principled, personable, articulate and committed to their faith, family, good government, our quality of life and American values?
Would they be inspirational and diplomatic ambassadors, capable of building coalitions, and prioritize government resources to manage an even more vibrant and responsibly-progressive community?
Yes, that’s a tall order for leaders; but too much is at stake these days, and we must insist on individuals in government at all levels who are highly qualified, transparent, honest, not self-serving, and whose conscience always seeks the higher ground.
As the political season intensifies, I hope the discerning voters of Frederick County support and elect good and competent individuals in whom we can all be proud to serve. Let’s demand capable leadership and integrity at all levels of government.
David Rogers
Frederick
Mr. Rodgers
Textbook list of qualifications. Definite the ideal. Maybe we will get lucky. But the deep divide you speak of may yield the candidate that can best motivate their base.
