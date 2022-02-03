Ouch! Poor Rick Blatchford has to fend off not one, but two irritated letter writers in the Jan. 21 edition of the News-Post, both responding to his column two weeks prior about the January 6th “insurrection.”
I don’t agree with either respondent wholly; both Ms Urbanowicz and Mr. Carroll made their respective case with probity. What I find troubling is their refusal to address or acknowledge Mr. Blatchford’s main point, that is, that the Jan. 6th attack on the Capitol has been written and talked about as if it was the most monumental and traitorous action ever taken against that venerable institution.
After a day, week, month, year, of reading strident screeds about the villainous perpetrators, all couched in the most hyperbolic language, even the most disinterested reader would start not only to tire of the redundancy, but to question why. Why the continuous drumbeat, when other, equally-worthy issues receive no press at all, such as the southern border, or the Afghanistan debacle, or the precipitous rise of inflation?
Ms. Urbanowicz makes some valid points, but when she states that “no one has the right to trash people or property over different beliefs,” I’d ask her to try to justify all the burnings and looting that have taken place nationwide in the past year, or to justify how President Biden or Sen. Schumer can be above reproach when they call Republicans KKK lovers, or followers of Bull Connor.
Mr. Carroll rightly criticizes Mr. Blatchford for minimizing the violent actions of Jan. 6, but then careens off into disconnected rants about voter fraud, forged documents, and some sort of nefarious plot by Republicans to overturn future state elections. The last time I checked, each state has the right to set up its own local election protocols — not an autocratic federal ukase. Everyone has a right to voice his or her own views, but straying off the ostensible purpose of a letter to toss in warnings about Hitler and Putin? Not good. Not judicious. I appreciate and can learn from a well-reasoned argument, but I have deep concern when an argument turns into a fulmination.
David Sampselle
Mount Airy
