The weekend commentary articles under "Fostering Discrimination?" dealing with the Supreme Court case Fulton v. City of Philadelphia underscores the Democratic Party's intolerance of organized religion and its unwillingness to respect beliefs that they do not share.
The City of Philadelphia and other Democratic controlled cities, e.g. Chicago, etc. have refused to allow Catholic Social Services (CSS) to continue to be involved in foster care placements, because CSS refuses to deal with same sex couples due to its religious belief that marriage is between a man and a women. If CSS is approached by a same sex couple who wants to become foster care parents, it would refer them to the other 29 agencies that do work with them in Philadelphia. It should be noted that not one same sex couple has approached CSS for placement certification or complained about CSS relative to this case.
These prohibitions come at a time when foster parent placement needs (250 children in Philadelphia and 424,000 nationwide) are high due to the opioid epidemic, and when there are fewer available foster parents due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Cutting off their noses to spite their faces seems to be the methodology of these Democratically controlled cities. They care more about attacking a belief system than the vulnerable children they are supposed to be protecting.
The second article by the head of one of the agencies that does support LGBTQ couples is a myopic self serving response to the issue. This agency has joined the City in the lawsuit. I appreciate what the LGBTQ community has had to overcome, but Article I of the Bill of Rights states that Congress shall make no law respecting the establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof... It is unfortunate that the City of Philadelphia and others do not respect this fundamental constitutional requirement and the faith-based people who are protected by it. Just another reason, the Democratic Party did not see a "Blue Wave" in the election.
