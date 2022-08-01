Robin Abcarian’s rant against the Republicans in her column, “If Republicans retake House, get ready for the new McCarthyism” in the July 20 News-Post, treats Republicans as soulless hooligans who should be denied all their human rights.
Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 commission is nothing but a Star Chamber, a kangaroo court, where Republicans have little representation, and there are no cross-examination privileges. Is this not McCarthyism?
Donald Trump had the border under control, the economy was booming, and everyone was doing very well. We had ample access to oil and gas, and we were exporting the stuff. He even got the Middle East together for the Abraham Accords. These were no small accomplishments.
Joe Biden’s first task in office was to throttle the fossil fuel industry, regulate the hell out of it, all in the name of saving the globe, by impetuously replacing the fossil energy source we had with nothing — just going cold turkey on energy. The Democrats are destroying our economy and our country.
For multiple reasons, we need fossil energy. We cannot do without it. Until the Democrats get some common sense, they must be voted out of office. Sorry to say, that is the only way to our recovery.
