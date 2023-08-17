The Democratic Party used to be a party for working people and now it’s a party by the elites, for the elites and run by educational elites.

As a union president whose father was a union president, I’ve found that the Democratic Party has abandoned most working-class folks. Now they say “yuk” to learning the trades.

mamlukman

Let me summarize this letter:

1) Democrats have "abandoned working class folks."

2) Democrats have no answers to critics; they just call them names.

3) Democrats have destroyed Black families.

4) Democrat-backed public housing = incarceration

5) Democrats are hypocritical about race.

6) Democrats lie when they say they want "college for all."

7) Democrats have turned 4-year degrees into 6-year degrees.

8) Democrats favor student debt forgiveness as a way to indoctrinate more students.

9) Universities = indoctrination = group think

If all this is true, give me a MAGA hat. Unfortunately for the writer, these charges are his opinion based on an alternative reality.

If you want to criticize Democrats, be my guest. But please, for each charge:

1) Explain exactly the process by which Democrats are doing what you claim

2) Give concrete ( = real, not alternative universe) examples

3) Present evidence

Here, I'll help you out! Here is my own list of 10 issues!

Why has Biden been a bad president?

1) He pulled out of Afghanistan and left c. 100,000 Afghans who worked for the West behind.

2) He continued many of Trump's policies at the border. The same policies he had earlier criticized.

3) He has kept Trump's steel tariffs on allies instead of eliminating them on Day One.

4) He approved oil drilling on federal lands in Alaska after promising not to.

5) We have no indication, let alone evidence, that he tried to reign in Hunter's excesses.

6) He refused to step aside for younger presidential candidates.

7) He let Sen. Mansion lead him around by the nose for two years.

8) He said the Covid pandemic was "over" when it wasn't.

9) He has dragged his feet over aid to Ukraine (Abrams tanks, long-range missiles, cluster bombs, air defense missiles--all delayed for a year or so)

10) He picked Kamal as a running mate, knowing full well that there's a pretty good chance she could become president--whether by his own death or by inheriting a 2028 party machine. Does he REALLY think she's presidential material?

See? It wasn't that hard! Lots of material there to work with.

public-redux
public-redux

I honestly cannot tell if the author truly meant “yuk” or actually meant “yuck”. Two rather different meanings. I imagine wondering about this makes me a Republican elitist.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

How many people tonight, their lives and families in shatters, are in Prison for believing the lies of Donald John Trump and following his orders? How many more will there be in one or two years? But I’m sure they don’t care as long as Donald John Trump ISN’T IN PRISON, they will have taken the fall for him. But it looks like more of his Klan isn’t listening. There are still millions willing to KILL FOR HIM!! Overheard “If Donald John Trump isn’t elected President in 2024, we will hunt you down and KILL you and your family”. Directed at a Judge by a woman in Texas yesterday. Just one of many with more to come.

public-redux
public-redux

If you’re going to go with all caps some of the time, at least be sure to write Donald JOHN Trump, as is customary.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

WHAT?

gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

🤣🤣🤣

BornToHula2

How does one destroy or attempt to destroy history?

public-redux
public-redux

I wondered that too. Time travel, perhaps?

wran

It's kind of like when the animals discovered the pigs were taking all the milk and apples for themselves in order to think well. And, since the pigs work is brain work it is in all the animals best interest for the pigs to get the milk and apples for themselves.

Hayduke2

Huh?????

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

🤷‍♂️

MrSniper
MrSniper

I believe it was an attempted literary reference of “Animal Farm” by George Orwell.

public-redux
public-redux

I agree but that doesn’t shed much light on the intended meaning.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

What is it about a man/child that could make millions of American citizens truly hope that all the other American citizens will be KILLED and wish that they were doing the KILLING??!! The MAGATS believe that everyone that disagrees with them should DIE!!?? Every Official in the Country today from the Prosecuters and Judges down to workers counting ballots and Grand Jurors and their families LIVES are in jeopardy, being threatened by home grown Terrorists who’s minds have been poisoned by the LIES of one man/child, Donald John Trump. These home grown Terrorists have proven their danger to American What is it about a man/child that could make millions of American citizens truly hope that all the other American citizens will be KILLED and wish that they were doing the KILLING??!! The MAGATS believe that everyone that disagrees with them should DIE!!?? Every Official in the Country today from Prosecutors and Judges and Grand Jurors down to the workers counting the ballots and their families LIVES are in jeopardy from home grown Terrorists acting on the LIES of one man/child. How could one man/child turn millions into wannabe cold blooded MURDERERS who will ruin their own families lives to serve this MASTER? Listen to Michael Cohen today tell what happened to him, Donald John Trumps most loyal and willing stooge, when he became a RAT! The same thing that will happen to any of you if you “betray” him. Ask Rudy who’s paying his Lawyers. Your life doesn’t matter to Donald John Trump. Only Donald John Trump matters to Donald John Trump. And only FOOLS defend him.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Frederick News Post Opinion Forum MAGATS……Which of the things these four Indictments charge him with do you believe weren’t crimes? You must have some knowledge that proves them just phony charges to keep Trump from being POTUS again? Do you believe there was no conspiracy to overturn the 2020 Election? Do you believe that there was massive voter fraud that kept Trump from winning? Do you believe that the Democrats had a conspiracy of thousands in the swing States to rig the Election? Be specific, what do you believe the “Deep State” did to assure Biden’s being elected? Please tell us instead of using whataboutism to prove your views. Have you noticed that the MAGATS never praise Trump for his Presidential accomplishments but just bash the Dems with obvious lies about what horrible people they are. Please, quit hiding it. Tell us in detail why you love Trump. BTW, that’s an open invitation to anyone here that is willing to defend Trump with facts. Thanks.

pdl603

Spot on analysis. If it wasn’t you would not get the same five people writing 30+ comments hating on the LTE writer.

Piedmontgardener

No hate, just pity. You are both so far down the well of alternative news, it's just necessary to counter it and point out, methodically, that is is nothing more than scripted propoganda. You can repeat it all you like, but that's not making it true. BTW, the Teamsters just negotiated a superb contract for the UPS drivers. That's a fact. Not fantasy land where the GOP is a union supporter.

artandarchitecture

"As a union president..."

There is not one single union in the U.S. (within ANY industry) that states it wants to stop mass immigration. Traitors all.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Art did you read the series the HuffPost did on union busters, The Persuaders? I think you would really enjoy it. True not one single company wants to stop mass migration, because who would they exploit, but they sure don’t want immigrants unionizing.. give it a read let me know what you think, I think it was a 5 part series?

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/how-a-union-official-becomes-a-union-buster_n_64be7b70e4b038c60ccb2598

gary4books
gary4books

We need workers and immigrants.

threecents
threecents

Pat, I don't believe what you said is true. I think you have been radicalized by cable news and AM talk radio. Just my opinion.

stjohn42

This LTE is hardly an improvement over the one the FNP buys from the Libertarian editorial mills. If I wanted recycled talking points being presented as facts, I would be on The Service Formerly Known AsTwitter.

public-redux
public-redux

Here's a fun game. Assume this letter was written by an AI engine. Now describe the prompts that would have elicited this letter.

gary4books
gary4books

Reads more like an AD engine.

public-redux
public-redux

AD? Did you mean ADD or ADHD?

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Wow...I thought the FNP had stopped publishing angry old white men screeds...I guess not? Maybe tomorrow print one of those angry old white men abortion screeds, you have filed away? I mean if these angry old white men don't mind making a fool of themselves....why not exploit them?

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

How do you know he's a White man? Because if he's White it suits your narrative?

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

put yourself to work and prove me wrong like Gabe did yesterday...prove Patrick O'Brien isn't white...C.D.Reid, then I will apologize for being incorrect. [wink][wink]

threecents
threecents

LoL. You made my day.

public-redux
public-redux

Patrick O’Brien. Patrick. Like St. Patrick. O’Brien. Oh…Brien.

I dunno, sounds Black Irish to me.

Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Public

Could be...it's possible but I just can't fathom a Black Irish man writing a letter like this..but it is possible....?

public-redux
public-redux

I’ve come to think that almost anything is possible, given a sufficiently large N. Those tails on the distribution curve can be way, way out there.

olefool
olefool

Google up "Patrick Obrien, Frederick MD and almost every response is an obituary... Ya think anybody will be surprised when we learn what Patrick's political proclivities are?

TrekMan

Hahahahaha - As soon as I read this in the paper this morning I knew it would get all the libbie's knickers in knots!! It's beautiful! gLeaf will get bombarded today for sure!! Lithium prescriptions will soar!!

Piedmontgardener

Got the buzzwords down pat "Elite", "Educational Elite". Uses cartoonish examples as the norm. Repeats other talking points. Modern life in 2023 and it's challenges require rhetoric that has some use towards them. The list of greivances in this letter isn't a normal day in this country, unless you spend the day with Fox News on in the background. And the irony of a two generation union family endorsing them speaks very loudly on the appeal of fear based propoganda.

Hayduke2

Nonsense Patrick.

shiftless88

Another question for Patrick; which President in recent history has overseen the largest increase in union jobs or general blue collar jobs?

TrekMan

Well, it sure wasn't Mumbley Joe, that's for sure!!

trwz

TrekMan - would you please explain what you mean by 'Mumbley" Joe? Thank you for the clarification.

shiftless88

Hey Patrick, I have a question for you. You make the claim that Democrats have been bad for African Americans, yet that group overwhelmingly votes for Democrats. This means one of two things; they are too stupid to know any better or you are incorrect as to what the Dems have or have not done for that community. Which do you think is most probable?

TrekMan

Typical clueless Shifty - It's because the demo's promise free stuff - pretty straight forward. They are all about keeping the Black man down and that's how they do it!!

shiftless88

Trek; so you and Patrick believe that the African American community is just too stupid to see what you view so clearly. Got it.

TrekMan

Read it again Shifty, that's not what I said!! It's people like you who are propagating that Black people are stupid. Talk about hypocritical!! Go figure!!

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Trek, shifty is an expert at taking what people with whom he disagrees writes and twisting their words around, completely out of context from what that person meant. He's refined it into a fine art.

shiftless88

Trek; let's be clear. You are stating that African Americans vote for Dems even though it is bad for their community. Correct? And you are claiming that they do so because apparently Dems offer free money to African Americans?? Which program is that through? So, based on that, you are saying that African Americans are so stupid that they vote for someone who will give them money, even if it ruins their community. Do I have that correct? Or, alternatively, Dems have actually been more supportive and helpful to African Americans over time and they know it so they vote for them.

threecents
threecents

[thumbup]S88

mcrider

Democrats have kept most of this nations black populace “on the plantation” for many decades, brainwashing them with propaganda and pacifying them with free handouts, to the point most of them don’t know up from down or just enough satisfied with their condition they don’t care to try to discover the truth of the matter, all the while singing racism and oppression.

threecents
threecents

I cannot fathom how Republicans would accuse Democrats of brainwashing, You all are still supporting the leader of Trump University - as one example. Just the existence of a scam University by itself would have been enough for Democrats to cancel a candidate, and that is just one of a hundred iceberg tips for your guy. The more likely he ends up in jail, the more you all want to send him money and vote for him. He could Jim Jones you all, and half of you would literally drink the Kool aid and still call us brainwashed.

richardlyons

Sophomoric.

Fredginrickey

The last time most Unions weren’t fronts for organized crime and slush funds for the Union bosses was in the mid 1960s. (There are exceptions, wonder who the author represented)

I’d rather my party recognize and support marginalized groups, than kowtow to extortion by Unions for political endorsements.

TrekMan

They only recognize them by giving away "free" stuff. The thing is, the libbie's don't know that there is no such thing as free!! Talk about fleecing....

Hayduke2

Ok Trek, I will bite. What free stuff ? Details please.

C.D.Reid
C.D.Reid

Hay, type "free stuff Democrats want to give people" into your search bar and you'll get plenty of details.

Hayduke2

CD - your suggestion doesn't work. In fact, it brings up the Republicans tendency to give free stuff to the wealthier folks in terms of tax expenditures, corporate welfare, etc. Maybe you should get someone to explain it to you.

Fredginrickey

Trekkie, The GOP and Trump’s tax breaks for billionaires created the highest National Debt and Deficit in history.

The MAGATs and Teabaggers received next to nothing, and still bend over for the GOP.

As long as the GOP keeps feeding y’all hate and division, you’ll still vote for them even if means eating cat food and living in a shack rather than vote in your self interest.

Suckus

gary4books
gary4books

Piffle.

sevenstones1000

and what evidence do you have for any of this?

Reader1954

is a college diploma really mean anything anymore? You can do it online and get a diploma in the mail - just like you can pretend to be a minister because you can go online to get it.

Hayduke2

Come on reader ! Do better

Hayduke2

Dude, read your first sentence.

threecents
threecents

Reader, Yes, a diploma from an accredited college still means a great deal, though there are some scams out there, like Trump University.

fjulia

Seems you have drunk the Kool-aid served out by Fox News and most of the cowardly, self-serving politicians who grovel to appear on its programs.

