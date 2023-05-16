Not one Democratic congressmen or congresswomen voted for H.R. 734, the federal Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2023.
This bill simply clarifies what Title IX compliance means, by stipulating that a male, a person born with X and Y sex chromosomes, may not compete in athletic programs and activities designated for women or girls.
