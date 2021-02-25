Why do Democrats hate legal immigrants and U.S. born citizens ? That’s what I see because they keep pushing to protect people living in the country illegally and let them into or stay in the USA.
Now, with the Democrats of Congress, the White House and even county governments, they are pushing to give “sanctuary” to people living here illegally. But where are they going to get the money to support these 15 million-plus people? That money is going to come from people living in the U.S. legally.
Right now, the USA spends about $115 billion on people living here illegally. That money could be spent on our homeless, medical needy, veterans, and it’s also going to be more competition for jobs. We have our own unemployed to worry about, we do not need the world’s uneducated and unemployable also.
The priorities of the Democrats are not on the USA and its legal citizens. The Democrats’ priorities do seem to be on people living here illegally and the destruction of the USA as a sovereign nation and a constitutional republic.
Richard Schultz
Frederick
(5) comments
If republicans want to help Americans get up off their butts and pass the stimulus package.
Mr. Schutlz,
"the destruction of the USA as a sovereign nation and a constitutional republic"
For some reason, this morning, that sentiment strikes a chord. I would not place the blame solely on the Democrats. But they seem to be leading the charge. More money for government and everyone.
Bought anything lately? As the fed chairman assures us there is little risk of inflation and interest rates will stay low. Certainly the Stock market will soar as new, ultra cheap investment currency rolls of the presses. In the last 30 years the DJIA has increased 10 fold. Wow! Have the core value of the companies increased or is this a prime example of out of control inflation. How much has Social Security increased?
Right before our eyes our currency is becoming third world as the wise flock to gold, silver and bit coin. And the unifying adhesive of "Love of Country" is being systematically destroyed. Just a thought for a Thursday morning.
I view the Democrats & GOP as evil parents. The Dems are the actively abusive parent & the GOP is the passive/won't get involved to actually stop abuse parent.The fact that the SCOTUS won't hear cases on evidence of serious voter fraud, proves that American citizens have no representation at the highest levels of justice in the U.S. Because mail-in voting & the computerized voting machines are so fraudulent, there is no longer any political solution.
How should we treat foreigners in our Nation? As a Christian , I am reminded of Jeremiah and his writings: …5 For if you really correct your ways and deeds, if you act justly toward one another, 6 if you no longer oppress the foreigner and the fatherless and the widow, and if you no longer shed innocent blood in this place or follow other gods to your own harm, 7t then I will let you live in this place, in the land that I gave to your fathers forever and ever.…"
Not the "law of the land" but considering all it may be a place to start.
I see no need to support all who are busy working in the USA. And either they take jobs and work to support themselves or the live on welfare and all. That is difficult to do at the same time.
I really do not see how being fair with our immigrants will destroy the USA. Perhaps that needs some explanation.
Just treat others as you would like to be treated.
gary4books
Excellent. I pray I would always hope for the best for every man. And in a society that declares as its goal equality, pursuit of happiness and the securing of liberty for ourselves and posterity. that seems to be the reigning hope
Fair with our immigrants and equally fair with our citizens seems the wise course.
