Frederick County faces a crucial and defining election on Nov. 8, 2022. Do we support students and their freedom to learn, or do we support the radical Republican plans for book bans and censorship?

While Republican candidates want to focus on made-up culture wars designed to divide, Democrats want to build a well-educated, adequately trained, and expertly qualified workforce. Democrats want to ensure a meaningful and fulfilling future for all members of our community, especially our students.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription