Frederick County faces a crucial and defining election on Nov. 8, 2022. Do we support students and their freedom to learn, or do we support the radical Republican plans for book bans and censorship?
While Republican candidates want to focus on made-up culture wars designed to divide, Democrats want to build a well-educated, adequately trained, and expertly qualified workforce. Democrats want to ensure a meaningful and fulfilling future for all members of our community, especially our students.
The Students First candidates for the Board of Education —Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho —embody the values of educational freedom and prioritizing the learning and well-being of students.
Republican aligned candidates want to impose their radical, regressive political agenda on our students and control what our teachers can say in the classroom.
A vote for Democrats is a vote for a Frederick County that can become an even more welcoming and attractive place to live. Democrats want our best and brightest to stay in the county and build a better future here.
Vote for Democrats to protect education and keep Frederick County moving forward.
