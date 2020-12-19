The News Post should use some discretion before plucking opinion pieces from the AP. James Taylor’s climate editorial (“Biden should have the courage to rebuke climate alarmism,” Dec. 12) was dug up from the depths of the the trash heap of debunked arguments. It was nothing more than a fantasy serving the cause of denialism, spun from specious reasoning.
Denialism is not benign. Deny your high blood pressure because you feel fine and a stroke may not be far behind. Deny a pandemic and nearly 300,000 Americans die. Deny climate change and the consequences for human life will be catastrophic. It may have been an opinion piece but, even opinion journalism must be grounded in reality.
Katherine Turk
Frederick
