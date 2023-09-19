Yet again, Cal Thomas misses the point (“Ruling Montgomery County case highlights force-fed ideology,” The Frederick News-Post, Sept. 2-3).

In discussing the recent decision in Montgomery County denying parents the ability to opt out of lessons in which LGBTQ persons are mentioned in stories, he claims the judge’s decision is indoctrination and a violation of the First Amendment. I strongly disagree.

Greg F
Religion is a stagnation of the mind where it is more convenient to praise or blame a mysterious entity than learn science. Religion is for those who are afraid of what goes bump in the night, created when people didn’t even know where the sun went at night. Sorry, Bigfoot is not real.

