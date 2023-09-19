Yet again, Cal Thomas misses the point (“Ruling Montgomery County case highlights force-fed ideology,” The Frederick News-Post, Sept. 2-3).
In discussing the recent decision in Montgomery County denying parents the ability to opt out of lessons in which LGBTQ persons are mentioned in stories, he claims the judge’s decision is indoctrination and a violation of the First Amendment. I strongly disagree.
LGBTQ individuals exist. They have always existed.
We have documented evidence of recognized homosexuality and variation in gender identity in almost every human civilization. We have the two-spirit in Indigenous North America, muxe in Mexico, femminielli in Italy, faʻafafine in Samoa, chibados in Angola, Indian hijra, pottery shards indicating three genders in the Middle Kingdom of Egypt, and Mesopatamian mythology identifying people that were neither male nor female.
We teach children that the sun is a star, that the earth is 4.5 billion years old and that slavery existed. We should definitely be teaching them that, yes, LGTBQ people exist. Because they do and always have. Everywhere.
Do parents have the right to teach their children that homosexuality is wrong? Of course. They can also tell their children the Earth is 6,000 years old, and that a man rose from the dead. That’s a religious belief.
Parents have and have always had the right to teach children their religious beliefs, even if those beliefs contradict modern scientific evidence. We don’t let children opt out of being taught math, science or history (Florida notwithstanding). We certainly should not let children opt out of reading books about LGBTQ individuals.
That’s not indoctrination or promoting sexual behavior. That’s acknowledging reality.
Parents have every right to tell their children about their religious beliefs. They can tell their children Jesus turned water into wine even if their chemistry class teaches otherwise. If they object to public school education, they have every right to home school.
Personally, I think denying that LGBTQ persons exist smacks much more of indoctrination than simply reading a book that acknowledges that some children have two mommies.
As far as Thomas’s desire to teach religious values in schools, sure. Why not?
But with Christian values, you must include the values of Islam, the Church of Satan, the goddess Hecate, the Aztec god Quetzalcoatl, and many other religions, as well. Or we could simply leave religion at home.
Editor’s note: Heatherly Hodges is a member of Frederick Secular Humanists.
(1) comment
Religion is a stagnation of the mind where it is more convenient to praise or blame a mysterious entity than learn science. Religion is for those who are afraid of what goes bump in the night, created when people didn’t even know where the sun went at night. Sorry, Bigfoot is not real.
