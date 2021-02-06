I am a teacher in Frederick County and we are repeatedly raked over the coals by many in our community and the government at the state level. When Governor Hogan made the statement that students “need an opportunity at least to get an education after a year of not getting one,” that was a slap in the face to teachers. I’m working more hours than ever and jumping through flaming hoops to help students be successful.
We have been accommodating, flexible, adaptive. At my school, students are given 5 weeks to turn in assignments. We teach daily classes virtually and for 1-2 hours, four days a week teachers offer tutoring and individual and small group help. Some teachers also tutor around dinner time.
We’ve innovated for months, using methods that have never been tried before. We’re using strategies that most were taught in crash courses last spring and summer and learned on our own. Students can redo failed assignments and submit work weeks late. We then re-grade to try to give students the best outcome. We record video lessons and differentiate assignments for students who need to repeat lessons or are absent. If a student leaves class early or hasn’t been in class we contact families to try to reel them back in. We have risen to the challenge.
Students were tested in the fall to get baseline data. We retested in December. Overall, students are making progress and many have already met their spring learning goals. You know why? Because teachers are doing their jobs and making the best of a situation that no one asked for, but we still show up, work hard, and drag kids across the finish line when we can.
Teachers, alone, are not responsible for attendance, engagement and work habits. This is a team effort. Teachers can’t be solely responsible for student motivation and ensuring assignments are done. Even when we are in person, these problems exist every year. Students must be held to bedtimes and timely school attendance. Parents monitor that your children are in their virtual classes and turning in work each week. Using Schoology, you can see their missing work and grades daily, even on your cell phone. Through my parent account, I get an email each week if my own children are missing work — automatically, yet less than half of my parents have signed up for their parent accounts.
How dare we delegitimize the mountains teachers have moved to keep teaching during a pandemic? For those who say they could do our jobs, please remember the support you give students is appreciated. Also remember teachers spend hours planning, differentiating so that learning is accessible to the needs of a variety of students, making tutorial videos, clearly writing instructions, training, tutoring, and grading, grading, grading. Our own families wait while we spend hours after work and on weekends working.
I don’t know another profession where this level of unpaid time is necessary. More teachers refuse to give of their free and family time — as they should!
We teach the curriculum and social and emotional learning lessons in an effort to help students cope through what we are all going through. We contact parents or counselors when we are worried about your baby’s attendance and well-being. We aren’t sleeping well.
We burn the candle at both ends and often in the middle. We are being treated for anxiety and trauma brought on by the pandemic, loss of loved ones, and uncertainty. We are scared and struggling, but we are here and we deserve more than we are being given.
We are being villainized for not wanting to risk our lives and the lives of our loved ones. Wanting to be vaccinated before we return to school is the least of what we have earned with the blood, sweat and tears we have given.
Alia Dahl is an FCPS middle school teacher and has been an educator for 20 years.
I share Nellyyoungfans view. teachers are important. But so are nurses, EMT's, pharmacy techs', police, grocery store employees, and many other professions that have a higher risk of exposure than teachers in a class room. There isn't even a vaccine for children because they are extremely low risk. Yet all the other people in responsible jobs show up for work every day. Teachers are far from the only profession that has uncompensated hours of work. In my experience in IT, everyone worked substantially more than the 40 hours per week they were being paid. How about the reporters at FNP? I am certain they do not clock out at 40 hours. The teachers don't help their public image when the FCTA member's say things such as "there will never be enough money to pay us what we are worth" that was in a news article several months ago. When we see how much our county taxes are, and that half of that goes to a school budget, that has increased every year for decades, it is difficult to be sympathetic. Thousands of people in the county have lost their income or had it greatly reduced. Yet no government employees have, including teachers. The lament about how hard it is working as a teacher from home for full salary and benefits I suspect sounds callous to those who would greatly appreciate the opportunity to continue full employment that teachers have experienced.
I have no doubt that teachers have been working extra hard during this pandemic and I thank them for that. However, I believe that teachers have lost so much respect because while everyone else has had to go out and take risks to earn a living, teachers feel they are above that. Many, many people are going to work every day inside buildings where there are hundreds of other employees and very little precautions to protect them other than masks and trying to keep distance as much as possible. My neighbor works at NVR in Thurmont and you can ask him how many barriers and PPE are given to them - NONE! People are really tired of all the complaints from teachers. Their profession is not any more important than mine. Life is a risk.
I am grateful for the sacrifices teachers are making and for their dedication. The strain from the pandemic has taken (and continues to take) a tremendous toll on everyone. Although virtual learning is not ideal, I have seen the success from it even in preschool learners. It takes innovation and commitment from the teachers and that effort makes a huge difference for the students. When it is safe to do so, getting back to in-person learning will be welcomed, and I hope more appreciated. The responsibility to educate our youth is always a partnership between teachers and parents/guardians and that is true more than ever. Thank you to every teacher and every parent/guardian rising to the occasion.
