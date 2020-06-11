I find it ironic that in the June 9 OpEd section of the FNP, Mr. K.L. Kyde of Myersville writes that we should strengthen forest protection within our beautiful county as developers tear away the forests on land deemed for development. I could not agree more!!
I invite Mr. Kyde and the city alderman to visit Walter Martz Road outside of Cloverhill 3 and see for themselves the giant pile of what was once a beautiful forest on the Martz property that is being developed for more homes. I highly doubt the developer will replant all those trees any time soon, if ever.
We do need a strong ordinance that requires the developer to replant any tree they removed, tree for tree (it’s the law in Germany and other countries).
The Martz property across the street from Cloverhill 3 has been completely stripped of many beautiful older trees that cannot be replaced, the run off sediment from this terrible deed will undoubtedly affect little Tuscarora creek for the worse as well. The damage is done, but our elected officials can fix it. Enact the ordinance!!
Agreed
