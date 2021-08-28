After attending both open houses on the draft Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan, one thing has become abundantly clear: It appears that development interests trump preservation in the Sugarloaf landscape.
During the open houses, the county repeatedly told us citizens that we are just at the beginning of a process in which our input is highly valued. But, are we really at the beginning? Even before the county handed off the draft plan to the Citizens Advisory Committee for input, decisions had been made to draw the boundaries to the benefit of one developer. While both of his large tracts of land fall within the historical boundary of the Sugarloaf area, the county chose to move the line to accommodate him, leaving the door open for development on the west side of 270.
I, and many other citizens, believe that the rightful and most protective boundary for this “treasured landscape” is 270, as it has traditionally been for years and years. Allowing development on the west side of 270 will turn a winding, rural road, like Thurston Road, into a commuter shortcut; family farms into the next large subdivisions; and, Hopehill, one of the oldest African American communities in the county, into just a memory. I’m sure the developer will fund a monument to commemorate a once thriving community.
The Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape needs and deserves a buffer from the intense development that is Urbana. I say let’s hold the line for development at 270 and protect this most treasured landscape of Sugarloaf. And, let’s hope we have a fairer and more transparent planning process going forward. Perhaps The Frederick News-Post can investigate the process for creating the draft plan so we all can have a clearer understanding of how one developer has wielded so much power.
