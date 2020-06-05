As I watched President Trump give his remarks from the Rose Garden, I was struck by his claim to be "an ally of all peaceful protesters."
I immediately thought back to Colin Kaepernick and what President Trump had to say about him. "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn't be playing, you shouldn't be there, maybe you shouldn't be in the country."
President Trump claims to be for law and order yet I don't think he and I have the same definition of what law and order means. President Trump's use of the phrase law and order refers to a very specific type of order in which certain groups of people are not seen as full members of our society while other groups of people are beyond reproach.
My view of law and order is best described by the following quote from Justice Harlan when he dissented in Plessy vs. Ferguson (1896): "But in the view of the Constitution, in the eye of the law, there is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class of citizens. There is no caste here. Our Constitution is color-blind and neither knows nor tolerates classes among citizens. In respect of civil rights, all citizens are equal before the law. The humblest is the peer of the most powerful. The law regards man as man and takes no account of his surroundings or of his color when his civil rights as guaranteed by the supreme law of the land are involved."
November cannot get here fast enough.
