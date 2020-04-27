I basically agree with Mr. Feinberg's letter in which he envisions a digital heartland in a post pandemic world (Frederick News-Post April 21). We have ignored this creeping reality for too long.
However, Mr. Feinberg fails to address how we specifically get there. Even after this current situation abates, how do we set this up in our new virus shocked environment? What about those millions of people who are technically incompetent or impaired, disinterested or too poor to afford to buy the computers and electronic gear to join what is to them a technologically elitist world.
What about those who live in a physical environment that makes it impossible to function on a keyboard or some other machine? Those who are too poor for wifi internet connections, residing in nursing homes or other restricted settings or trying to deal with family members who have demanding needs that take priority. What about those who never heard of Zoom or Facebook or Instagram?
We are not talking about turning on a television set or even answering a flip-top phone, we are talking about something that requires a skill set that many of us do not have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.