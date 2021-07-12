The editorial which appeared in the July 5 edition of the Frederick News-Post (Hagen wrong to interfere in traffic stop) has me disagreeing with the paper.
First, in light of many Black motorists being shot to death by aggressive police throughout the United States, I can can see why a citizen would check on the “lawful duties of a deputy.” Just ask the average Black man how he feels when pulled over. In this situation, do you think he would scream to a passerby if he was being held without cause?
Second, how did Councilman Hagen know, in advance, that the deputy “made the stop based on a clear violation?” It is reported that he didn’t think the driver was speeding, so, in his mind, why was he being pulled over? Aren’t we taught “When you see something say something?”
Third, it is reported that Sheriff Jenkins “suggested Hagen broke the law, which could have led to the councilman’s arrest...” This sounds rather draconian. The only interference I can see from the reports is one citizen, at a distance, asking another being stopped by an authority if he or she is OK. This should be allowed in the free country we say we are. We are, aren’t we?
John R. Brehmer
Frederick
