I was disappointed that the News-Post didn’t report on the Pink Ribbon 5K on Oct. 10 organized by Patty Hurwitz of the Hurwitz Breast Cancer Fund that was founded by Patty and her husband Jeff Hurwitz.
A week later, I was surprised to see front-page coverage of a 5K in Thurmont benefitting the Hurwitz Fund and again when the Thurmont race received a thumbs up in the weekly thumbs up/thumbs down column.
Why the disparity in coverage?
Judy Reisman
Adamstown
(1) comment
Maybe people have a limit to how much cancer event overage they are interested in reading?
