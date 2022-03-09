I am disappointed by your coverage of the proposed Assisted Outpatient Treatment (AOT) pilot in Frederick County (“State lawmakers pushing for assisted outpatient treatment pilot in Frederick County,” March 2, 2022).
I have a mental health condition, and I have experienced both forced drugging and coerced inpatient hospitalization. (I was given the “choice” to go into the hospital voluntarily or involuntarily, and I “chose” voluntarily.) Both experiences were traumatic. While Eric Smith, whom you quote extensively, said that he found AOT very helpful, you did not quote the many others who have had the opposite experience.
Despite a minimal attempt at balance — the Maryland Office of the Public Defender’s statement that “[t]he bill to establish an involuntary outpatient program in Frederick County (SB 807/HB 1017) would subject people who do not meet the legal standard for hospitalization to forced treatment”— most of the article argues in favor of the AOT pilot.
The reality is that involuntary outpatient commitment — a less euphemistic phrase to describe AOT — “is a dangerous formalization of coercion within the community mental health system,” the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law has written. “Such coercion undermines consumer confidence and causes many consumers to avoid contact with the mental health system altogether. Furthermore: Outpatient commitment is a simplistic response that cannot compensate for a lack of appropriate and effective services in the community. In fact, the enforcement demands of outpatient commitment will divert resources away from treatment.”
“In short,” the Bazelon Center concludes, “outpatient commitment penalizes the individual for what is essentially a systems problem. Lack of appropriate and acceptable community mental health services is the issue.”
What is needed is an enhanced community mental health system — a system that meets people where they are and makes it easy for them to be treated in the community.
Susan Rogers
Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Susan Rogers is the director of the National Mental Health Consumers’ Self-Help Clearinghouse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.