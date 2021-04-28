I read with complete disgust the actions of the Frederick County school board caving to the demands of the unions (“FCPS board rescinds decision to expand hybrid model at elementary schools”). The reason cited was the memorandum of understanding negotiated by the school board with the unions in February and “the only way the agreement can be voided is if all emergency protocols related to COVID-19 are lifted.”
What happened to “follow the science?” The irreparable harm that is being done to the students and families of Frederick County is unconscionable and falls directly on the shoulders of the school board and the unions.
It is time to clean house and rid the county of these puppets of the unions and the unions’ leadership. It is time to put the children first without all this diatribe.
Private schools have been operating at full capacity along with several states. Follow the science.
The unions have put their own agenda forward, which does not have the interests of the students as paramount. Follow the science. As of March 19, the CDC revised physical distancing recommendations to reflect at least three feet between students in classrooms. Follow the science.
It is time for all the parents and grandparents to stand up and say enough is enough. Put our children back in the classroom. Do your job, which is to educate our children. Teachers, stand up to the unions and go back to the classroom.
Richard Johnson
Frederick
(1) comment
Puppets need a union, they get a bad rap.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.