I was very disheartened reading about the rationales of the Reopen Maryland demonstrators for their May 2 Frederick protest.
While I understand and sympathize with economic concerns, I simply can’t fathom why people would consider stay-at-home protective orders tyranny and infringe on their rights.
This is a public health crisis, and responsible public health officials are trying to keep as many of us alive as possible. By not wanting to observe such constraints, protesters put themselves and everyone with whom they come into contact in jeopardy, and they do not have the right to do that.
How can protesters not understand that if hospitals are not overwhelmed, it’s precisely because stay-at-home and social distancing measures have been working? And the retired nurse who claims “viruses don’t scare healthcare workers ... certainly not this one” — the virus, frankly, doesn’t care one whit about bravado or assertion of individual rights.
This is an enemy who won’t be stopped by defiance or guns; it will be stopped by reducing its spread. That’s what makes our health care and other essential workers our heroes. Despite their fears, they are on the front line. And frankly, if you want to reject protective measures to show how super-human you are, while endangering others around you, then I think you should also reject the medical care you or your loved ones would need when they get sick. Because that will happen. That’s how this works.
Paulette Lee
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.br/> TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.