Here’s a suggestion for arts organizations in Frederick. In Delaware, restaurants and other businesses, such as banks and doctors offices, exhibited artwork by local artists temporarily for a month at a time. This had the effect of improving the ambiance of the participating establishments at no cost to themselves.
The artists mounted the exhibits themselves and were responsible for them. The price of the paintings and instructions for how to purchase them could be exhibited at the time at no cost to the participating institution. The public really enjoyed this.
I think it would be great if Frederick restaurants would do the same — at no cost or trouble to themselves. Most of the artwork currently exhibited in restaurants is ugly and soulless, motel art purchased by the yard with no aesthetic considerations, and it shows. Wouldn’t it be better and more satisfying to exhibit something created by a local artist who put their heart and soul into their work? An artist who had a heart and soul and was your neighbor?
This could be organized by local arts organizations. I don’t know exactly how it is done, but it is done in other states, such as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Delaware, so it is feasible.
I must disclose that I am an artist myself, but that does not affect the validity of the proposal.
Miriam Sawyer
Frederick
