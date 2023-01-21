A proposed food distribution center at the southwest corner of Biggs Ford Road and Fountain Rock Road in Walkersville (“FoodPro plans to move,” The Frederick News-Post, Jan. 19) would be a financially short-sighted move that would drive tax revenue and economic growth out of town.
Quiet streets, children walking to school, and wide open spaces — hallmarks of Americana and this community — are fading across the country. Instead, a focus on time, money, and industry is quickly encroaching beyond the big cities to small towns, robbing what’s left of America of old.
My wife, born and raised in Walkersville, and I recently moved here from Washington, D.C., seeking a refuge from the traffic, pollution, and activity of the city.
I am a remote worker, which allows my family to relocate anywhere in the country. We chose Walkersville as home.
Like our neighbors, we bring tax revenue into the town, along with patronizing local businesses daily. We’re passionate about building a life and raising a family here — and embracing a community.
A warehouse distribution center in our backyard would drive us — and many others — out immediately. The everyday sight of 18-wheelers barreling down country roads where my son will eventually walk home from school wasn’t part of our white-picket-fence-dream of moving to this small town.
Indeed, sadly, my family would seek that same refuge elsewhere — but I’m passionate about not letting that happen.
Despite being a Walkersville resident for only a year, I’ve fallen in love with the small-town feel and friendly people.
I’m confident the residents here will make their voices heard, hold fast, and cling to this quieter, more peaceful way of life. An industrial complex overtaking farmland and open space isn’t the path forward for this charming town.
There was no public comment period during the town’s joint workshop on Wednesday. I encourage everyone to make their voices heard. Reject FoodPro’s proposed distribution center and keep the spirit of Walkersville — the spirit of small-town USA — alive.
