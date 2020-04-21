On Wednesday, April 15, our County Executive introduced her proposed county budget for 2021. While overall, Jan Gardner has done a reasonably good job of budget management and in the process may well have cleaned up the mess left by the previous Board of Commissioners, she seems to misunderstand how dysfunctional her budgeting still may be.
Let me be specific by using the Sheriff’s Department as an example: In 2019, the department returned $2.7 million-plus to the county from the 2018 budget year. Yet, the county increased the sheriff’s 2019 budget by $1.2 million plus (about 2.7 percent).
In 2020, the county received another return of funds from 2019 of $2.1 million. Again, the county allowed a $3 million plus (a 6.5 percent increase) in the sheriff’s 2020 budget.
Since this has been happening for years now, one can only assume that there is approximately a $2 million budget slop in the sheriff’s allocation. (It appears the sheriff is getting another $1.6 million increase in the 2021 budget.)
The executive talked about having a budget reserve of $51 million. In reality, if other departments are doing the same jujitsu on her budget, she has certainly more than $51 million in reserves, but she obviously does not realize it.
Two million dollars does not sound like much to the county, but to county taxpayers, it is not only highly meaningful but indicates a strong lack of discipline and a budget process that is so decentralized that little or no control exists.
If nothing else, one would hope the County Council would quit being afraid of departments and start asking real questions, or better yet, demand much better analysis by the county staff whose job it is to produce such deliverables.
Edward Burrell
Point of Rocks
