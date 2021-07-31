We choose to live in a country that fosters so many freedoms. A country sustains that environment when its citizens, politicians and industries are willing to function with enough common sense that the majority and their guiding principles are protected.
Freedom does not mean that we can do whatever the heck we want 100 percent of the time — because (shocker) we live here with other people. A bunch of those people are under the age of 12 and, so far, cannot receive a COVID vaccine.
That means that, with this delta variant, and no doubt even more virulent variants that will arise the longer this virus exists in our world, those grandchildren of someone are at serious risk. They are, in fact, dying off because an adult who knows better has not gotten a vaccine and probably does not wear a mask. They’re dying.
I’m going to stop writing now because all I can think of are words this paper won’t print. Get over your fear and vaccinate. And wear a mask at least around the young’uns. Thank you.
Sheryl Massaro
Frederick
Yah, kids under 12 cannot get vaccinated until we have demonstration that vaccines are safe and effective for them. Only about 13% of Covid cases are in children, and most of those kids don't die, but some do, and many get very sick. Not sure how people can live with that if they have not done their small part to protect children and others who are vulnerable.
