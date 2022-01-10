As a liberal Democrat, I don’t always agree with our good state senator Michael Hough. However, I am writing in strong support of his “As I See It” column from Nov. 15 (FCPS plan to fire student support staff harms school safety). When my husband and I moved to Frederick County over 20 years ago, we had four small boys and our choice of Frederick County was based on the school system.
Despite the popular reputation of Howard County and Carroll County schools, after extensive interviews with teachers, guidance counselors, and principals in all three counties, we chose Frederick County as being the most proactive and forward-thinking. The school support program was a big part of that decision, and we have never regretted it.
Children sometimes find school administrators and teachers intimidating. They won’t always open up about things that are happening and how they are feeling on a daily basis. These folks, after all, control their grades and school records. Not to disparage the importance of guidance counselors and mental health professionals, but there can be barriers there as well — children may find it hard to get past the stigma of talking to a “shrink.”
But our boys always saw the school support teacher as a friend, with no agenda other than providing support for them while in school. If they had a problem with another student or a teacher, they wouldn’t have considered talking to anyone about it other than the school support teacher. These folks have a unique opportunity for early intervention, preventing potential problems from escalating, and several times did exactly that for our boys.
So many times we hear students who become school shooters described as being “loners,” and feeling that they were without friends or support, eventually leading to a tragic outcome. With school support personnel in every school, children always have someone non-intimidating to talk to — someone who can be that intervention before a problem escalates into tragedy.
Senator Hough is absolutely right — by all means, bring on additional mental health professionals! I have no doubt they are very much needed. But please, please, FCPS, DO NOT get rid of our school support folks — they are essential.
Catherine Hart
Mount Airy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.