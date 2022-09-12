Recently, there was a local event that was held to remember those who perished from the scourge of heroin and fentanyl. My heart goes out to the devastated families of those whose loved ones have been the victims of this deadly plague. As someone who saw firsthand families and communities crushed by crack cocaine, I can only image the pain and misery caused by something much worse.
On the other side, what makes my blood boil is the do-nothing woke politicians who provide lip service to deal with this epidemic. Elected leaders at the local, state and national level have stood by while hundreds of thousands of young Americans have died, and millions of families have had to deal with heartbreak. These politicians, who speak for hours and say nothing and serve for years and do nothing, know what needs to be done but lack the backbone to do it.
