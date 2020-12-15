The doom and gloom left, along with their media cohorts, seem mesmerized by the numbers associated with COVID-19. Here are the numbers in the Dec. 11 issue of the Frederick News-Post.
Cases: 8,226; Deaths: 147; Positivity Rate: 8.2%
Here is what we learn from these numbers. Out of every 100 people tested 92 people do not have the virus. Out of every 100 people who do have the virus 98 people survive. Do these numbers warrant additional imposed restrictions that went into effect Dec. 11? According to Democrat County Executive Jan Gardner they do.
Ken Painter
Frederick
(2) comments
Jan Gardner is right. Covid is surging in the county and causing suffering and death, sadness and tragedy. Ask an ICU nurse or an emergency room doc or a respiratory therapist at any hospital what they think and they will probably tell you not enough is being done. It's time to care about other people.
Absolutely they do! In addition there should be strict enforcement complete with heavy fines for violators. Bob Lewis
